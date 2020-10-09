Azerbaijan bombs cathedral, symbol of Armenian separatist region – Brazil national teams

SÃO PAULO, SP – A bombardment by Azerbaijani forces has struck one of the symbols of the struggle of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh for possession of the breakaway region, the subject of a serious conflict which reached its 12th day on Thursday (8).

The dome of the cathedral of Ghazanchetsots (Divino Salvador) was the target of Azeri artillery. No one was injured, but the damage inside the building was extensive.

The church was opened in 1888 and is one of the largest of its kind in the Caucasus. It was damaged in a 1920 massacre of Armenians in the region and, during the Soviet Union’s long rule (1922-1991) over the region, practically abandoned.

During the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan from 1992 to 1994, forces in Baku used the building as an arms depot – the neighboring country is predominantly Muslim. The town where it is located, Shushi, was taken over by the Armenians and in 1988 the restored building was reopened.

He is considered an icon of local resistance. Shushi is the second largest city in the breakaway region and is under attack for the first time since the 1990s war, which took place in the aftermath of the land dispute following the dissolution of the Communist Empire.

Also on Thursday, bombings took place in the regional capital, Stepanarket, as happens on a daily basis. The reports are inaccurate, but so far there is no information on Azerbaijan’s territorial gains other than the positions won around the seven districts occupied by the Armenians in 1994 to extend protection to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh .

Whether this is due to Armenian resistance or Baku’s deliberate tactics is not certain. The second hypothesis, with the systematic bombardment of positions with civilians and infrastructure in the region, seems stronger because it leaves the Azeris in a position of strength for possible negotiations in the region.

The rhetoric of President Ilham Aliyev has evolved in the same way. First, he said that there would be no ceasefire without the withdrawal of Armenian forces and the relinquishment of control of the disputed central territory. Then, Wednesday (7), he admitted to having negotiated the end of operations.

This led to rumors that the Armenians would declare a unilateral ceasefire on Thursday, which was denied by the government of the so-called Republic of Artsakh, the local name of Nagorno-Karabakh – which was so called since Soviet times, when it was left in Azerbaijani hands to appease Turkish pressure, Baku’s ally.

The pressure is still intense, given that Ankara is the sponsor of the current offensive, although she has denied any direct involvement. Satellite images analyzed by the New York Times showed that at least two F-16 fighter jets are stationed at the airport in Ganja, an Azerbaijani city that was attacked by Armenians.

This reinforces the Yerevan account that the planes participated in support attacks and even downed an Armenian military plane last week, which Ankara denies. Turkey alone operates F-16s in the region, and in July sent at least five to a joint exercise with the Azeris in precisely Ganja.

This morning, attacks by Armenian forces also hit Azeri towns near the Nagorno-Karabakh border.

Also on Thursday, Russia, the United States and France discuss the crisis during meetings in Geneva. The three countries form the group which, since 1992, has tried unsuccessfully to find a solution to the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted on Wednesday that this could take time, but that a ceasefire would be imperative. Moscow has a military base in Armenia and, by treaty, must defend it in the event of external aggression.

This raises fears of a regional war pitting the Russians, perhaps with Iranian support, against the Turks. But Aliyev’s recent lines suggest that a negotiation is underway. Armenia, for its part, has already declared that it agrees to make concessions to seek peace and reduce violence, the most significant since the war of the 1990s.

To date, 320 soldiers and 19 civilians in Karabakh have died, in addition to 28 Azeri civilians. Baku does not disclose its military losses.