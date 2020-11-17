Spain humiliates DFB-Elf: biggest defeat of Löw’s tenure

Sevilla (AP) – Humiliation instead of group victory: fear opponents Spain missed a leaderless German national team at the end of the complicated Corona 2020 year, the biggest defeat in Joachim Löw’s tenure.

Joachim Löw sat stunned on the bench, Oliver Bierhoff clapped his hands in front of his face in the stands: The 0: 6 (0: 3) of the 189th international game under Löw’s leadership was also absolutely deserved at the height. In addition to the missed qualification for the final tournament of the Nations League in a direct duel for the first place, the football lesson was also a damper on the mood for the next year of the European Championship.

“We were clearly rejected today,” Löw told ARD. He fought for words and calm. “It was a dark day. Nothing worked. It was bad in every way. “The 60-year-old missed“ body language, body tension, combat behavior. ”Now we have to“ draw the right conclusions. ”The national coach expects heated debates.

“It wasn’t the bitterest loss, but it was one of the clearest,” said Toni Kroos after his 101st international match. She “hurt”: “We had no access. Spain has shown us everything, with and without the ball, we must of course analyze the game in the sense of the tournament. There is a lot to do. “

Alvaro Morata (17th minute), the triple success Ferran Torres (30th / 55th / 72nd), Rodri (38th) and Mikel Oyarzabal (89th) scored almost at will in the game of ghosts, which is worrying by a point of German view.

It was the biggest defeat since 1931. Captain Manuel Neuer had a very bitter evening in his 96th international match, with which he became the only German goalkeeper. Previously, he had never received more than four hits in DFB goal. “It’s very disappointing for all of us,” Neuer said. He criticized body language and communication on the pitch: “Even a low blow can help.”

The 34-year-old has avoided an even worse humiliation against a greedy and clearly superior Spanish side. The hosts topped Germany (9) in the Group 4 table with eleven points. Spain, with world champion France, is now participating in the Final 4 tournament in October 2021.

“The big challenge is against Spain, how to defend it?” Loew said before kick-off on ARD. In retrospect, it was an almost prophetic statement. Defensive work has been sorry for over 90 minutes. It seemed like good news that Niklas Süle was able to show up after knee issues. But the defense chief was overwhelmed like everyone else. Inexperienced defenders Robin Koch and Philipp Max also had a lesson.

It was disappointing that executives like Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündogan in midfield had no resistance or ideas. The highly acclaimed German turbo attack with Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané was never staged in the first loss of the year. It wasn’t until the 77th minute that there was a chance to score when Gnabry pulled out of the duet dance.

“We can be happy that it’s 4-0. I am speechless, ”said ARD expert Bastian Schweinsteiger as a stunned observer of the one-sided play, which revealed a class difference. Nothing worked for Löw’s side who without a player mentality like Joshua Kimmich with a knee injury were defenseless from the start. In the 5th minute, the guests were fortunate that there was no video evidence in the Nations League. Gündogan hit Leipzig’s Dani Olmo on the foot, the referee gave a free kick, but the fault was in the penalty area.

The Spaniards lost Sergio Canales early to injury. But Fabian, who was replaced, prepared Morata’s first goal as a corner kick. The great Juventus striker jumped to the far post Gnabry, who should never have been his opponent there. The Spaniards could attack undisturbed and play in a frenzy. After a Koke cross, Olmo steered the crossbar and Ferran Torres finished. Another Fabian corner could lead Rodri unimpeded to the 0: 3 break.

Even after the break there was no breeding. And not even the damage control was carried out. Manchester City’s excellent Ferran Tores was able to easily complete a counterattack by José Gaya on his second goal. Then he made his three-pack perfect against a disbanded German team. The “black cloud” described by DFB director Oliver Bierhoff, who seemed out of place after the victories against the Czech Republic (1-0) and Ukraine (3-1), once again hovers over the national team and Löw at the end of the year. The national coach will train them in the four-month winter break.