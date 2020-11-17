Pluto, Microsoft announces security chip for Windows PCs

The security of the Windows 10 ecosystem is a priority for Microsoft. There have been many innovations and developments since its introduction. The giant just announced another project. It’s called Pluto.

Pluto is the name of a new security chip that will replace the current TPM. TPM is the contraction of the Trusted Platform Module.

TPM – Wikipedia

It is a cryptographic standard for cryptoprocessors (microcontrollers for securing a system by integrating encryption keys into the hardware) on which the implementation of an NGSCB system at the hardware level is based. The technical specifications for this standard are defined by a computer industry consortium called the Trusted Computing Group (TCG). In 2009 it received the ISO / IEC 11889 standard from the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission. After version 1.2, the TPM 2.0 specifications were published in March 2014.

Specifically, TPM is a component that improves the security of a Windows device by storing critical information. This can be authentication data for functions such as Windows Hello. The goal is to separate them from the rest of the systems to ensure that no malicious actor can access them if the computer has been infected or hacked.

Windows PC and Pluto

Pluto is Microsoft’s answer to Apple and Google’s efforts in this area. These two giants have already announced the T2 and the Titan M.

It is a security processor that ensures that credentials, encryption keys and personal data are not available and accessible in the event of a computer attack.

The manufacturers Intel, Qualcomm and AMD have agreed to develop x86 and AMR processors with Pluto. Your next SoCs will therefore be equipped with this Windows security element. Its mission will also be to increase the security when communicating sensitive data with the outside world, while at the same time ensuring a more secure update experience for the device’s firmware.

Knowing that Microsoft Pluto is in the form of a hardware component, we must wait for the next generation of Windows computers.