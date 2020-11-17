Xiaomi on the wrist: Huami announces Zepp Z with Amazon Alexa, premium design and more

Huami is a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi quite famous for Amazfit watches and now a new member of the Zepp family is joining them: the Zepp Z, which was already mentioned in the rumors. The novelty was formalized today with a high-end design and an integrated Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Starting with the screen, Huami says the watch has a screen that’s 5 times more polished than smartwatches which cost up to 4 times more than the Zepp Z.

The watch has a 22mm titanium alloy case, which has also been applied to the bracelet clasp and the 3 buttons, where the stem provides access to health functions such as heart rate measurement, blood pressure. SpO2 or stress. The central button is the crown which can be used to navigate the menus and access their functions.

The screen is 1.39 inches in AMOLED with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels with 50 preloaded faces which can be switched in the Zepp app which pairs with the cell phone.

Speaking of functions, the watch has a built-in microphone for picking up voice and executing commands via Amazon’s Alexa assistant. Huami informs that the assistant and the ECG measurement will be added to the watch in an update to be released soon, but a clean voice assistant that works without an internet connection.

In addition to the microphone, the Zepp Z also has GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0, a custom vibrating motor, digital compass, gyroscope, barometer, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor. The smartwatch also has 5ATM water resistance and 12 professional sports modes for monitoring activities, as well as a PAI evaluation mode.

The battery has an estimated life of 15 days in normal use and up to 30 days in basic use just to see the times and sporadic notifications. The Zepp Z will be available for purchase from the brand’s official website and Amazon in the US and Europe in November for US $ 349 (~ R $ 1,859.61)