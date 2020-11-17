Dexter: producer promises many deaths in exchange for miniseries

Nostalgia sells itself, and so it’s inevitable that every once in a while successful media products will return, especially as many audiovisual giants venture into the streaming market with their own solutions.

Friends will have a reunion, as well as Um Crazy in the Piece, and Netflix has already been tasked with bringing at least a dozen classic shows back to new seasons. Well, the American pay channel Showtime will relaunch Dexter, theoretically closed in 2013 after eight seasons.

This revival, according to the show’s executive producer – Clyde Phillips – will be filled with … dead. This new wave of episodes will however not be considered as a new season for the series, but as a mini-series.

In it, the producers will not deny everything that has happened in the eight years of the series, although it was the will of some fans who were mostly disappointed with the show’s final season, frustrated by its details. According to Phillips, rubbing some points on the show wouldn’t respect the viewer, so they intend to deal with the old consequences in a more difficult way.

The new wave of Dexter episodes arrives in the second half of 2021 in the United States, in 10 episodes.

Previously, the series was broadcast in Brazil by Fox’s FX pay channel, as in Latin America, the series was acquired and distributed by the group now owned by Disney.

If the same is not done this time around, it’s more likely that Dexter will arrive through a service from Viacom, which owns Showtime. Paramount Channel or Pluto TV are some of the possibilities, but it is too early to know the fate of the series in Brazil.

