Instagram expands guides with creation and sharing of selected content

Launched in May, Instagram Guides initially focused on delivering content focused on wellness amid the pandemic in partnership with specific health profiles on the social network. Now, 6 months later, the feature is starting to expand to all users, encompassing all types of content.

With guides, any user can find, select and share a list with products, places and posts from their favorite accounts on the platform. The tool aims to broaden the possibilities of interaction with Instagram, thus making it possible to publish longer-lasting content to keep users on the network longer, without having to search for content elsewhere, such as videos on YouTube for example. . .

Guides created by users are saved in your profile, where you can share them in stories or even direct messages. Additionally, product pages can also use the tool to reach users who are not yet following them through the new Store tab, which debuted in a recent update. Finally, content creators are free to develop tutorials and recommendations via guides, thus engaging an even greater number of followers.

The new feature is already activated for all users of the social network, being available in the accounts of our tests, but it may take some time before everyone has access to the novelty.