Redmi 9A: real-time battery test | This Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The Redmi line has been so successful at Xiaomi that it has earned its own brand, being responsible for the most profitable models in the company. Discreetly, the Redmi 9A arrived in Brazil at the end of July, and the time has come to start to see if the new Chinese cheap is really a good option or if it is better to go for another model available in the domestic market.

The Redmi 9A has a lot in common with its predecessor, including RAM, storage capacity, and battery capacity, but the screen has grown again and now measures 6.53 inches, and the chip has come out of a Snapdragon 439 on the Redmi 8A for a MediaTek Helio G25 in the new model.

Will the 5000mAh be well used by the set offered in the device? It’s time to start finding out.

In our official battery test, we ran several popular apps, games, and services in timed cycles until the battery was completely depleted, with standby time between cycles to monitor consumption in the background. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The applications present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:

6 minutes of use (each) – WhatsApp, Youtube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome; 1 minute (each) – Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5 and Injustice; 4 minutes of calls in 3G / 4G; 2 minutes of use (each) – Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

Curious to see how the Redmi 9A is going? Then set the alarm clock for 7 a.m. this Wednesday, November 18 and follow everything with us in real time!