Croatia avoids relegation to the League of Nations

Berlin (AP) – Despite losing to Portugal, vice-world champion Croatia was able to avoid relegation from the League of Nations A.

On a dramatic final day in Group 3, the Croats lost 3-2 (1-0) to the runner-up around superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. However, as Sweden, who were tied on points with Croatia before match day, lost 2: 4 (1: 2) to France, it was just enough to keep Croatia in the Premier League thanks to the best goal difference. The Scandinavians are now relegated to the Nations League B.

For the Croats, Mateo Kovačić (29th minute) hit the goal with the first Croatian shot to make the score 1-0. As a result, both teams struggled on the bumpy turf at Poljud Stadium in Split. In two halves, the match threatened to tip over: the Croatian Marko Rog had to leave the field with a yellow-red card (51st). The next free kick allowed Rúben Dias (52nd) to bring the score to 1-1, while João Félix (60th) increased the score to 2-1. The Croats came back with Kovačić’s second goal (65th), but had to accept Portuguese winner Rúben Dias in the 90th minute. Portugal were group finalists even before the game.

Sweden quickly took the lead at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis thanks to Viktor Claesson (4th). France reversed the situation in the first period with goals from Olivier Giroud (16th) and Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich (36th). Mönchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram played a key role in his third outing for the Habs with great actions on both goals. Giroud (59th) and Kingsley Coman from Bayern (90th + 4) achieve the perfect victory, between Robin Quaison (88th) registered for the Swedes.

In groups A1 and A2, participants in the final tournament on Wednesday will be played. Italy is enough in Group A1 to win against the already relegated Bosnians. But Poland and the Netherlands could still qualify. In group A2, Belgium and Denmark compete in the final between themselves. A draw is enough for the Belgians. In addition, England, confirmed third, play against the Icelanders already relegated. In German group A4, the Switzerland – Ukraine match was called off after several positive corona results among the Ukrainians.