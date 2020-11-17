Coronavirus: Joo Doria extends quarantine in MS until December after increase in hospitalizations

The coronavirus continues to claim more and more victims every day. Now, after the increase in the number of hospitalizations for the disease, the SP government has published Decree No. 65,295 in the Official Gazette, where the quarantine is extended in the state until December 16.

The decree published today highlights the measures provided for by Decree No. 64,879, published in March, such as the closure of establishments that do not carry out essential activities, as well as the suspension of their activities.

The measure is similar to that adopted by several European countries after an alert on a second wave of COVID-19 reached the region. Indeed, several countries on the continent are registering new cases, but thanks to the measures adopted, the number of deaths remains much lower compared to the first wave of the pandemic.

According to Doria, the increase in the number of infections has been 18%, as the biggest fear concerns the failure of the Ministry of Health’s system, which has left specialists without information on new cases and deaths in the country. during the previous week.

“The lack of information on cases and deaths for six days last week, caused by an outage in the health ministry system, will be resolved this week, but it has affected the standardization of data across Brazil, by especially here, “said the Governor at a press conference.

So São Paulo’s plan, which shows quarantine stages in the state, won’t be updated until November 30, when more data becomes available.

Indeed, São Paulo’s plan called for most areas of the state to transition to the green phase of COVID-19 care, however, the delay in disclosing the data can have serious consequences, as the virus can spread and the number of hospitalizations increased even more during those 6 days.

In addition, it is important to say that the Israelita Albert Einstein Hospital has already reported an increase in bed occupancies due to the coronavirus and positive diagnoses since November 12.

In a note, the government of São Paulo states:

“As stated in the text, the operation of businesses and services will continue to follow what was determined by the São Paulo Plan (Decree 64 994), with an unchanged classification until November 30, now the regions of the Status in yellow or green phases. “

Currently, Brazil continues to count 166,014 deaths out of 5,876,464 confirmed cases of coronavirus.