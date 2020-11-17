Samsung Galaxy A12 receives support page in Russia, reinforcing its impending launch

Without great information related to it, the page only contains links to posts considered popular in the support area, which means that we therefore have no confirmation as to the new setup information and the visual identity of the device.

Despite this, it should be remembered that by the rumors and the information obtained in the Geekbench, it is possible to align with the fact that it will ship the MediaTek Helio P35 combined with 3 GB of RAM and possibly 32 GB options. and 64 GB of internal storage.

As for the visual part, we expect it to follow what we’ve already seen on the Galaxy A11, possibly bringing an HD + screen of around 6.4 “with a hole to house the front camera ( even if it is not impossible to choose another solution to house the camera).

Either way, given its run through the Russian support base, one can imagine that it won’t be long before we find out more about the brand’s new middleman.