“ Twitter Stories ”: fleets are launched around the world after a test phase in Brazil

In March, Twitter brought big news to Brazil in beta: fleets. Now, they are finally made available to users around the world.

If you still don’t know them, the fleets work the same as Snapchat Stories, which has even been copied by Facebook to Messenger, Instagram, and even WhatsApp. This way any video or photo you post to Fleets will appear in the top area of ​​the app’s home screen and disappear after 24 hours.

According to Twitter, the novelty was also tested in Italy, India and South Korea before reaching the world. In addition to photos and videos, the network also reports that it is possible to post texts, GIFs and even Tweets in fleets.

Twitter claims that the novelty significantly expands the reach of influencers on the social network, also making it easier to spread important accounts such as the Brasileirão Feminino football competition (@BRFeminino), for example.

The novelty is coming from today for everyone on Android and iOS, to use the new function make sure to keep the application updated by the App Store or Google Play depending on the system used by your phone .

Twitter just took everyone by surprise on Wednesday 04, with the announcement of Fleets, a form of momentary sharing identical to Snapchat Stories which was then implemented on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and forms the main basis for usability. by TikTok.

Still in testing, Brazil will be the first country in the world to offer features because it is one of the markets where people talk the most on social networks. “Based on the test, we will learn how the existence of a new way of speaking changes the way you interact on Twitter,” said company product manager Mo Al Adham.

As you can see in the official Twitter Brasil post, Fleets is experimenting and, according to Adham, presents “a way to have conversations initiated with your fleeting thoughts.” In other words: essentially stories inherited from other platforms.

Like any similar feature, Fleets will allow users to share quick texts or photos over a 24 hour period. The momentary post is automatically deleted after the deadline expires.

Fleets also don’t have any retweets, likes, or public comments, so users will only be able to see content from the person they are following and made the post, with no interaction other than personal comments in. direct messages (DM).

Adham says that, like Tweets, fleets “are mostly text-based, but you can include videos, GIFs, or photos.” If you want to reply to a fleet, just click on it and send a DM or emoji to the person, and you can continue on the conversation tab itself.

The fleets start to be available from today and during this week exclusively through apps on Android and iOS. What did you think of the novelty?