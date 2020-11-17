First victory for the Krawietz / Mies doubles in London

Everything is possible again for the German doubles in the ATP finals. Above all, the fact that the two winners of Roland Garros won in straight sets can become very important.

London (dpa) – Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies have given tennis professionals their chance to reach the semi-finals of the ATP final.

The German Davis Cup double won in London against Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo of Brazil 6: 2, 7: 6 (7: 5) to celebrate his first victory in London. At the start, the two Roland Garros winners lost in straight sets to Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia.

Koolhof and Mektic also won their second game against Rajeev Ram of the United States and Briton Joe Salisbury 7: 6 (7: 5), 6: 0 and are already in the early semifinals. Thursday is Krawietz and Mies against Ram and Salisbury to pass. The winner of the duel also advances to the semi-final. Last year, Krawietz and Mies were eliminated in the group stage.

“We are very proud to have come back like this after the loss at the start,” said Mies. “Mostly, I was not happy with my performance on Sunday and really wanted to improve today,” said the 30-year-old from Cologne.

With Krawietz, he did very well against Kubot and Melo. The German duo played very aggressively from the start and won the first set after 29 minutes. The second round was completely even. In the tie-break, Krawietz and Mies kept their cool and won the important victory. “It was very important that we win the thing in straight sets,” said Krawietz, referring to the starting position. In the group stage, each set victory can decide the progression.