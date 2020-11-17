Disney Plus vs. Rivals: Which Membership Pays You The Most? | Detective TudoCellular

This Tuesday 17th, the highly anticipated Disney Plus was finally launched in Brazil, in the hope of revolutionizing the streaming market in the country. It was available on multiple platforms – like a website, apps for mobile devices, and smart TVs – and can be rented in different ways.

But what type of rental pays you the most? And compared to the competition, which offers the most advantages at the lowest cost? Detective TudoCelular explains these details to you below:

Direct subscriptions

There are several ways to subscribe to Disney Plus. Depending on the values ​​and payment methods, some of them should be considered more than others. But how to differentiate each option? One of the reasons to distinguish each of them is by what are their claims on the platform.

To complete this, we will analyze the hiring option separately, monthly and annually. Here the reduction is R $ 54.90 from one to the other – R $ 334.80 (R $ 27.90 x 12 months) against R $ 279.90.





However, it is important to note that the annual option has some drawbacks: one is to charge the value in cash. In other words, you will not be able to split the payment over the year.

The other must be linked to the service for 12 months. That way, if you just want to track a specific production and don’t need to consume it anymore, you’ll end up having to pay more than you need to do.

Partnerships

To extend availability to users, Disney has entered into a series of partnerships to offer new forms of subscription at a discount or added to other services. Consumers who want more discounts on the amount they spend, there are two ways.

One is through Mercado Pago and the other is a Bradesco / Next card, which can give you up to 6 months of free annual subscription, depending on your account level or type of credit card. But there is a big distinction between the two alternatives.

While the Mercado Livre virtual wallet dilutes the installment gratuity – that is, you’ll pay monthly for the 12 months, but with a reduced amount – the bank won’t charge you until the seventh month – or before, the depend on the benefit.





If you intend to combine Disney Plus with other services, there are the US media conglomerate’s deals with Vivo and Globoplay. In the case of the operator, more specifically in the Vivo Selfie or Vivo Fibra plan, the advantage is in the lower monthly fees for a few months – Post 50 GB from R $ 159.99 to R $ 129.99 for 3 months, for example – and by combining the platform subscription with an internet package – whether fixed or mobile broadband – to enjoy the content

In the case of Grupo Globo’s streaming service, this is the best alternative if you want to combine multiple platforms at a lower price. This is because the combo reduces the total amount to R $ 43.90 per month. In a separate contract, it would cost R $ 50.80 – R $ 22.90 for Globoplay + R $ 27.90 for Disney Plus.

It is also possible to combine with Globoplay + Canais Ao Vivo, which drops the monthly fee for the Disney service to R $ 20 proportionally, since the original Rio station package is priced at R $ 49.90.

Disney Plus vs rivals

Against Netflix





Disney Plus and Netflix fight more evenly in the large catalog that the two offer. For one thing, Disney has all of its historic productions from the successful studios it owns, such as Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. In contrast, it weighs on Netflix the original content it has produced in recent years and has already become a hit with users.

Because the latter is older in the streaming market, the platform of the North American conglomerate arrived with Netflix as a parameter of competition. In this way, he established more favorable terms than the rival.

In terms of technology, it provides 4K content in all of its plans, which are cheaper than the R $ 45.90 per month of the Netflix Premium plan – the only one with Ultra HD support. In availability, it allows native registration on up to 10 devices per account, with up to four simultaneous screens – again, which the competitor only offers in the more expensive alternative.

The trend is that the world’s most widely used streaming service – at least, so far – is moving to offer new terms to its customers, like mid- to long-term hiring promotions.

Amazon Prime Video Vs.





In the Prime Video dispute, Disney Plus may take the lead in terms of content – since many of the company’s titles were on the Amazon platform until recently, but have been removed to become exclusive to the Disney service.

On the other hand, the distribution giant wins in monthly prices and in joint subscription with several other services. For R $ 9.90 per month or R $ 89 per year, the user can get free shipping and offers in the Amazon store, free games in Prime Gaming, millions of songs in Prime Music, and access to eBooks in Prime Reading, in addition to the Prime Video catalog – many of them are original and in 4K.

Globoplay vs





Despite the agreement to sell a joint combo between the services, Globoplay is still a competitor to Disney Plus, especially for those who simply want to have a streaming platform under contract.

The monthly fees are very similar for both: R $ 22.90 (Globoplay) vs R $ 27.90 (Disney Plus). But the two are looking for more different paths. While Grupo Globo will offer an extension of what is shown on television – in addition to the original series and films or included in the catalog – Disney seeks to offer the complete works of its historical portfolio.

Globoplay has the option of providing the live signal from TV Globo, in addition to being able to extend the package to closed channels – such as SporTV, GloboNews, Multishow, GNT and Megapix – and the Premiere and Combate specials. But the platform still lacks 4K technology, which is present in rare titles – which is already more present in Disney Plus.

Apple TV Plus





Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus offer similar content for the whole family. But the similarities end there. The first has a large catalog of its own productions and includes all the titles in a single subscription.

The “Apple” platform, on the other hand, costs less per month – R $ 9.90 – but delivers a package that relies only on its original productions, focusing on more conceptual documentaries, series and films. Headlines – from other producers – require separate payment for rent or purchase.

Vs HBO GO and Telecine Play





HBO GO and Telecine Play are initiatives of the two pay-per-view television broadcasters to make the catalog already available on their channel schedules available on demand. Here there is a partial resemblance to Disney Plus, since the American group also owns several channels on closed TV.

But the latter has its content available on pay channels without the need for a separate subscription. It may also explain why the first two have higher values ​​even for their streaming services – R $ 37.90 and R $ 34.90, respectively. They still lack progress compared to 4K technology.

What is the most profitable?

No link: direct monthly subscription Lowest monthly price: via Mercado Pago (at level 6) Cost-benefit: Globoplay + Live Channels + Disney Plus package

