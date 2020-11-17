Realme enters into partnership with retailer Belsimpel to sell smartphones in the Netherlands

Realme has slowly taken over the global market, having said this week that its secret to success is listening to its consumers. The Chinese manufacturer opens in December in Brazil, bringing smartphones and Internet of Things products, and already has an official online store in the country, with a clear goal: to dethrone Queen Xiaomi among the best profitable options.

Economy and market 16 Nov.

Economy and Market Nov 17

Today, the company demonstrates that its efforts will indeed be global in the future, having announced Monday (16) its arrival in the Netherlands. The launch of its products in the European country is done through a partnership with the retailer and operator Belsimpel, which will exclusively sell the brand’s smartphones.

The agreement facilitates Realme’s entry into Dutch territory, reducing costs by eliminating the need to establish a sales structure in the region. Despite the conditions and exclusivity, the promise of profitability remains the first, which Belsimpel reinforced in its statement, which states that brands will work together to provide value to consumers in finding products made for different lifestyles. .

Basically, three models will be available: Realme 7, which arrives for € 199 (~ R $ 1,266), Realme 7 Pro, priced at € 299 (~ R $ 1,899) and Realme X50 5G, which costs € 379.99 ( ~ R $ 2405), all offered unlocked, with no links to data plans.

However, those won’t be the only products on offer, with the Chinese brand’s accessories also making their debut in the retailer’s chain of stores. As of today, the Realme Buds Air Neo TWS headsets are available for purchase for € 39.99 (~ R $ 253), the Realme Watch smartwatch for € 54.95 (~ R $ 348) and the bracelet. Realme Band, at a cost of € 24.95 (~ R $ 158).

see more

Realme 7 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival Realme 7 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival The Realme X50 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.