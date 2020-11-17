PinePhone KDE Community Edition announced with Plasma Mobile and simple hardware

About 2 years ago, we checked here the first information about the development of a device signed by Pine64 that would carry Linux KDE Plasma as its main strong point, thus taking one step closer to the availability of a distribution that could be used on smartphones to compete with Android.

After this long wait, we finally got official confirmation that the so-called PinePhone KDE Community Edition will reach the mainstream market for those who want to use Plasma Mobile as a solution that converges to the desktop version, thus favoring developers to offer applications for both.

Thanks to this possibility of using applications developed for KDE Plasma in a wide way, it can be used as a workstation in the same way as we see it in Samsung DeX and Ubuntu Touch, requiring only a keyboard, mouse and a monitor to be connected.

Despite this solution, it should be mentioned here that the device does not have a robust set and the tendency is that it runs with some limitation the execution of these applications, with a quad-core 1.2 GHz chipset. combined with 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB or 32 GB of internal storage.

As for the aesthetic part, we have a 5.95 “HD + LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18: 9 with edges at both ends of the screen, which guarantees a very close look to the devices older and the possibility to comfortably include the front camera and speaker for calls, while at the rear the only notable information is the offer of a horizontal frame for the 5MP camera in a very alignment. strange.

One point that has however caught the attention in a curious way in the supplied datasheet is that it has a 3000 mAh battery similar in shape to the Samsung Galaxy J7, which can therefore mean an easy replacement of the part in case default (or if you want to have a spare).

Technical specifications

Chipset: Allwinner A64 Processor: 4x Cortex-A53 1.2 GHz GPU: Arm Mali-400 MP2 RAM: 2 GB or 3 GB Internal storage: 16 GB or 32 GB eMMC External storage: up to 2 TB microSD Display: HD + 5.95 “LCD with 18: 9 aspect ratio Front camera: GC2035 2MP f / 2.8 Rear camera: OV6540 5MP Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 4.0 A2DP and LTE Connections: USB-C and socket 3.5mm Battery: 3000mAh

Price and availability

With a presale slated for December, the PinePhone KDE Community Edition has yet to officially confirm its price, but given that it is expected to sell for an additional $ 10 over the version with Manjaro, you can expect it to be priced. ‘it costs between US $ 160 (~ R $ 854) and US $ 210 (~ R $ 1,122) depending on the version chosen.

So, would you buy a PinePhone KDE Community Edition for yourself? Tell us in the comments!