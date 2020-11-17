Turkish Parliament Approves Operation in Azerbaijan

Mediated by Russia, warring neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan last week agreed to a ceasefire for Nagorno-Karabakh. 2,000 Russian soldiers are supposed to watch them. Turkey is preparing its own troops in the region.

Istanbul (AP) – The Turkish parliament has approved sending troops to Azerbaijan to monitor the ceasefire in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The troops will be stationed at a joint center with Russian soldiers, state news agency Anadolu reported on Tuesday.

The mandate of Turkish troops is initially limited to one year. The decision on the exact scope is in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Anadolu reported. Voting was considered a formality. The AKP, Erdogan’s Islamo-conservative ruling party, holds a majority in alliance with the ultra-nationalist MHP.