International

Turkish Parliament Approves Operation in Azerbaijan |

rej November 17, 2020

Mediated by Russia, warring neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan last week agreed to a ceasefire for Nagorno-Karabakh. 2,000 Russian soldiers are supposed to watch them. Turkey is preparing its own troops in the region.

Istanbul (AP) – The Turkish parliament has approved sending troops to Azerbaijan to monitor the ceasefire in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The troops will be stationed at a joint center with Russian soldiers, state news agency Anadolu reported on Tuesday.

Mediated by Russia, warring neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan last week agreed to a ceasefire for Nagorno-Karabakh.

The mandate of Turkish troops is initially limited to one year. The decision on the exact scope is in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Anadolu reported. Voting was considered a formality. The AKP, Erdogan’s Islamo-conservative ruling party, holds a majority in alliance with the ultra-nationalist MHP.

rej

Related Articles

Coin Sorter Market
November 17, 2020
0

Coin Sorter Market Expected to Grow $5.4 Billion By 2023 at a CAGR of 6.8% | Laurel, Giesecke & Devrient, Glory Global Solutions Limited, Delarue, Baija Baiter, Royal Sovereign, Cummins Allison, Suzhou Ribao Technology, BCash and CT Coin

Machine Vision Market
October 13, 2020
12

Structured Cabling Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application Forecast 2026 Abb, Clever Business Websites, Belden Inc., Commscope, Dätwyler Cables Gmbh

November 8, 2020
15

Global Fixed Cutter Downhole Drill Bit Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Bilco Tools, Olympus Corporation, Western Drilling Tools, Magnum Oil Tools, Downhole Oil Tools, etc.

November 4, 2020
5

Impact of Covid-19 on Self Leveling Concrete Market 2020-2028 – Arkema Group, Saint-Gobain S.A., Fosroc, TCC Materials, Sika AG, Bostik, etc.

Close