Google Fit and Wear OS updated with news on sleep management and more

Google today announced an update to Wear OS and its Google Fit fitness app with several new features focused on user health. In addition to a renewed interface in the app, there are new controls for sleep tracking, better integration with wearable devices from other manufacturers and better layout of training measures.

Starting with Google Fit, which had its last major update in July with the arrival of YouTube workout videos, the highlight is the launch of a new home screen, which now concentrates all user data. , including heart rate, last workout heart rate details, weight, blood pressure and more.

Another highlight is that in combination with specific apps or devices, such as the Fossil Gen 5E and Sleep as Android, it will be possible to collect nighttime activity data, even with the sleep phases included. Apart from that, it will be much easier to share activities with friends or even on social networks, each one receiving a share button through which it will be possible to personalize the message or post it before sending it.

As for Wear OS, the update made available was promised in August and offers news for athletes, as well as for daily tasks. With the new Training, Climate and Breathing tiles, smartwatch owners equipped with the system will be able to quickly access the latest training data, have detailed information on the weather forecast with warnings of rain and other changes, and relax using meteorological techniques. breathing and meditation.

The new Wear OS update will be released for all users of smartwatches equipped with the system in the coming days. In the same period, Google Fit will also receive its new version in an update for Android and iOS.

