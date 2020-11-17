Doctor DFB Meyer: Low corona risk for DFB-Elf

Sevilla (AP) – DFB chief medical officer Tim Meyer sees no increased risk for German national team players and supervisors despite renewed positive corona tests in international opponent Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s last test took place in the afternoon of Saturday’s game and therefore unusually close to kick-off in order to ensure the greatest possible safety. 35 people have tested negatively. So, during the match, only Ukrainian players on the pitch tested negative at least twice in a row – Friday and Saturday. In this regard, everything has been done to keep the risk of infection for our players as low as possible, ”said Meyer ahead of the DFB-Elf match in Sevilla against Spain on Tuesday evening.

Joachim Löw was relieved that the DFB’s consistent attitude has worked so far. “We have had all the negative people from September to today. We were very, very disciplined, also in the team behind the team. There is no one hundred percent guarantee. We’ve been out without a single case so far – and that’s good, ”the national coach said ahead of the start of the game against Spain on ARD.

The Ukrainian soccer match in Switzerland was canceled by UEFA on Tuesday after guests were quarantined by health authorities in Lucerne for further positive tests. Earlier, a discussion had erupted over whether the German match should not have taken place on Saturday in Leipzig. In the DFB team, all test results were negative until Tuesday.

“As part of the Ukrainian national team’s tests ahead of the international match in Leipzig, we trust the laboratories and health authorities involved, who have worked hard. During the game, the risk of infection for players on the pitch is significantly lower than, for example, in the changing rooms and hallways of the stadium, which are however easier to control. The concept of stadium hygiene is aimed at precisely such control, ”said Meyer.