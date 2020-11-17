Best basic phone to buy for under R $ 800 | November 2020

Highlighting each cell

Are you looking for a cell phone in a different price range?

Here you can check out the best entry phone to buy available in the domestic market. If the money is short or you don’t insist on investing heavily in cell phones, here we list the models that perform to the right extent.

Incoming cell phones usually fail the camera or suffer from running heavier games, but run everyday apps like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. If that’s your goal when choosing a new device, check out the best options for under R $ 800.

The guide is constantly updated, always aiming to bring together the best options from the entry segment here. Remembering that prices vary frequently, so some models may end up falling out of the price range a bit, but this normalizes over time.

BEST CELL PHONE

LG K41s

The K41s is the upgraded version of the K40s, which can be found for over R $ 800. It retains the same good overall as before, such as processor and amount of memory, but has had an increase in screen and size. battery. The set of cameras has evolved and won one dedicated to macro and another to depth.

Even with the increase in screen, the battery had a good increase in runtime, leaving it close to what the K50s offer. If you’re willing to pay over R $ 800 on cellphones, the K41s may be a more attractive alternative to the K40s, unless the big screen gets in your way. Now if R $ 800 is really your limit, the K22 Plus or the Galaxy A01 would be the best alternatives.

6.2 Hardware

7.9 Cost-benefit

LG K41S

OTHER OPTIONS

Quantum L

If you want a cheap cell phone, but don’t want to be mad at a model with very weak hardware or very old software, we recommend Quantum L for under R $ 600.

It has a large screen with HD + resolution, a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. Their cameras have good resolution, there is a digital player that is missing in cellphones of this price from the most famous brands, and the battery is big enough to guarantee a day’s use. The bad thing is Android Oreo, which is already way out of date for 2020.

5.4 Material

8.4 cost benefit

Quantum L

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

Want a cheaper alternative to the LG K40? The Galaxy A01 Core is the only one on our list with Android Go, but unlike the others with the more limited version of the little robot, we have 2GB of RAM here. It already ships with version 10 of the system and promises a smoother experience than others from Samsung with the same amount of memory and a One UI interface.

Don’t wait more than a day for a high-quality display, lots of cameras or a battery. The goal of the Galaxy A01 Core, as the name suggests, is to offer only the essentials. If you don’t like Android Go or are looking for a bit more advanced hardware, we’ve listed the Galaxy A01 below, which has a better design with fewer edges.

5.2 Hardware

6.9 Cost-benefit

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

LG K22

Disappointed that the K40s haven’t been updated to Android 10 yet? LG is not the best when it comes to system updates. If you want a more updated model from the brand, there’s the K22, which recently hit the domestic market, but keep in mind it’s inferior.

You get a slower processor, less RAM, and a smaller battery. There’s still a dual camera and a big screen with HD resolution, so this might not be such an unfair trade for some. LG has also released a Plus variant of the K22 which basically only comes with more RAM and storage, but costs around R $ 100 more.

6.5 Material

9.4 Cost-benefit

LG K22

Samsung galaxy a01

The Galaxy A01 was the most basic of the new generation from Samsung, but lost the job to the A01 Core. Its big advantage over the K40s is the presence of Android 10 from the factory. Its hardware is only behind the K40s, which was our indication in this price range, but the amount charged in LG’s basics has skyrocketed this month.

We’ve listed the K41s below, but if it was expensive to pay almost R $ 900 for them, it might be worth saving a few bucks and switching from A01. All in all, it’s a device that does just the basics and could have better cameras, but in its price range it has a more cost-benefit ratio than its rivals from Positivo or Multilaser.

7 Material

10 Cost benefit

Samsung galaxy a01

Positive Twist SE

Another option in the same price range as the LG K22 is Positivo’s Twist SE, which brings an octa-core processor with higher speed than the LG model and the same combination of 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. . Its IPS LCD screen has HD + resolution, which is higher than other inexpensive screens in the domestic market.

Unlike the LG model which has a dual camera on the back, this one has only one sensor, but with the same resolution. Even the front camera also has a similar resolution. The Positivo Twist SE comes with a 3000mAh battery, the same standard found in this price range.

6.3 Hardware

9.2 Cost-benefit

Positive Twist SE

Asus Zenfone Live (L2)

Asus is also betting on the more basic segment for those looking for a good budget phone and we have the Zenfone Live (L2) as the brand’s recent option at an average of R $ 750. standard memory for this category, i.e. 2 GB of RAM and up to 32 GB of storage.

Your camera isn’t dual like some in the category, but it does come with full software to enhance the experience when taking a selfie. Your Android is outdated, but it has ZenUI extras that you may be interested in. The design escapes the notch common to LG and Samsung phones.

6 Material

8.8 Cost-benefit

Asus ZenFone Live (L2)

LG K22 Plus

And speaking of Korean, let’s repeat his cell phone mentioned earlier. We are talking about the K22 Plus which is nothing more than the K22 with more RAM and twice as much storage. If you’re looking for a cell phone for under R $ 800 with 64 GB of internal memory, you already know which one to buy.

The rest are the same smartphone in size, screen, cameras, and battery. The good thing about having 3GB of RAM is that you won’t suffer from Android slowdowns, especially when LG’s software has better optimization and performs well on more basic phones. Too bad is that the Plus version doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor either.

6.5 Material

8.6 Cost-benefit

LG K22 Plus

Which one to buy?

Buying a good basic phone for under R $ 800 in 2020 is really tough. In 2019, we had much better options in this price range. What we can conclude is that LG is the best in this segment. For less than R $ 800 you’ll find the K22 Plus with a good setup and plenty of internal storage, but if you can spend a bit more it’s worth going with the K41S.

From Samsung, there aren’t many options in the segment, unless you settle for really old models from the era of the Galaxy J line. The Galaxy A01 is the brand’s best option, but it falls short of LG’s rivals. The Asus and Positivo models are the least interesting on the list. Unfortunately, Xiaomi has been excluded from the guide, as even the most basic costs well over R $ 800; and Motorola’s are quite expensive lately.