US withdraws more troops from Afghanistan and Iraq

Washington (AP) – Current US President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of more US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq.

By January 15, the number of troops will be reduced to around 2,500 each, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller told the Pentagon on Tuesday. The partial withdrawal would be implemented immediately before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden. The oath is scheduled for January 20.

The Defense Department has not provided any information on the number of US troops currently stationed in Afghanistan and Iraq. According to the US broadcaster CNN, there are currently 4,500 US troops in Afghanistan and 3,000 in Iraq. Miller said the United States is entering a new phase in the fight against international terrorism. The announcement was expected since several US media reported preparations on Monday.

The partial deduction follows Trump’s election defeat by Biden. Shortly after, the outgoing president sacked Defense Secretary Mark Esper, which led to the replacement of high-ranking Pentagon positions with Trump supporters. Former Army Officer Douglas Macgregor has been appointed Senior Advisor to Executive Minister Miller. Macgregor is known as a critic of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The United States signed an agreement with the Islamist Taliban militants at the end of February which promises the gradual withdrawal of all American and NATO forces by the end of April 2021. The Taliban have committed to peace talks with the United States. government in Kabul, which began in September. However, the process stalled in the dispute over procedural issues.

Trump had previously promised to bring troops home during the 2016 election campaign. In particular, he pushed for a withdrawal from Afghanistan. According to US media, he was recently increasingly frustrated with the pace of the withdrawal.

In early August, the United States informed its NATO allies that it wanted to reduce its troops from about 12,000 to less than 5,000 by the end of November. In mid-September, Trump announced that the troop strength should be quickly reduced to less than 4,000. Almost four weeks before the US election in early November, Trump even announced on Twitter that the troops should be back in the United States. United States by Christmas.

The war in Afghanistan is the longest in United States history. American soldiers have been in the country since 2001. After the attacks of September 11 of that year, troops led by the United States marched there. It is still unclear what effect the recent US cuts might have on the Bundeswehr’s engagement. About 1,000 troops are currently stationed in northern Afghanistan. The current Bundestag mandate provides for the use of a maximum of 1,300 people.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed on Monday that the alliance will continue to train, advise and support the Afghan security forces. At the same time, if the United States withdraws completely, NATO will have to end its mission because the other allies are not militarily able to carry it out on their own.

The Bundestag only extended the deployment of German troops in Iraq for an additional 15 months at the end of October. With this, Germany is making its contribution to the struggle of an international coalition against the terrorist Islamic State (IS) militia. A maximum of 500 soldiers can be deployed.