IPhone 12 Pro Max scores best of all in DisplayMate screen test

One of the leading screen analytics sites just released the detailed review of the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s Super Retina XDR panel which confirms what we’ve all been waiting for: Apple achieved the site’s highest score at date with the biggest iPhone of all.

After the 8 points of the iPhone XS Max in 2018 and the 9 points of the iPhone 11 Pro Max in 2019, Apple climbs in 2020 by two points and reaches 11 points in the analysis, winning highly coveted titles such as ” Best smartphone screen award “and” best score on DisplayMate A + performance. “

Among the high scores in the analysis, iPhone scores the highest in categories such as “absolute color accuracy”, “image contrast accuracy and intensity scale”, “full screen brightness for OLED smartphones ”,“ full-screen contrast in ambient light ”,“ contrast ratio ”and“ visible resolution ”, with the lowest numbers (in this case, the lower the better), for the tests of“ reflections on the screen “,” brightness variation with viewing angle “and four other categories.

The interesting thing is that even without the presence of a screen with a high update rate, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has already achieved the highest rating ever so far. DisplayMate cautions readers of this detail and that “a refresh rate of less than 60Hz should be fine for most applications.”

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a massive 6.7-inch display with a Super Retained XDR panel of OLED technology with thin bezels and a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels at 458 ppi, offering HDR, TrueTone, a ratio contrast of 2,000,000: 1 maximum brightness up to 1,200 nits.