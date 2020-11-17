State Security Search Attila Hildmann’s Apartment

He became known for his recipes without milk and eggs. During the corona crisis, however, vegan chef Attila Hildmann takes a completely different tone – a case for police and prosecutors.

Potsdam (AP) – State security agents from the Brandenburg Police on Tuesday searched the apartment of vegan cook Attila Hildmann in Brandenburg, who calls himself “far-right” and conspiratorial preacher.

The search was ordered by the Bernau District Court (Barnim) for risk prevention purposes at the request of the Cottbus public prosecutor’s office, police prefecture spokesman Torsten Herbst confirmed on Tuesday on request. Hildmann confirmed the police operation on his Telegram news channel. According to police spokesman Herbst, several investigations are underway against Hildmann at the Cottbus prosecutor’s office, including suspicions of sedition.

The eight officers from the State Criminal Police Bureau and the Eastern Police Directorate confiscated six laptops and computers, several cell phones and other storage media, Herbst said. “The aim was to make it more difficult to commit new crimes on the Internet,” Herbst reported. In addition, officials gave a threatening speech.