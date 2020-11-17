Breaking Record: Shazam Celebrates 200 Million Monthly Active Users With Commemorative Playlist

Shazam is one of the most popular music recognition apps and has now just hit a really big milestone of 200 million monthly active users. The record was announced by Apple today and to further impress the stats, the company says requests made with the voice assistant Siri did not capture those numbers.

To celebrate this feat, Apple has launched a playlist on its music service with the 100 songs most identified by the application in the world. If you wish, you can access the full list through the link below:

Top 100 Shazams of All Time on Apple Music – Access

To give you an idea, the most recognized song on Shazam is Dance Monkey by Tones And I which has been discovered over 36.6 million times since May 2019 when it was released. Tones And I commented on the app’s impact on his career:

“Shazam has been a great platform for me in terms of reaching out to people. I didn’t have followers when I released ‘Dance monkey’, but it gave me the opportunity to reach more people and to increase my fan base, thus creating a career for me. Shazam is definitely an app designed to help more unknown artists. “

Going back a bit, Shazam was launched for iPhone 12 years ago and was acquired by Apple in 2017, since then it has received several improvements such as bubble for music identification, removal of commercials and many other news that have made it the favorite to recognize unforgettable songs.

Finally, Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president for Apple Music, Beats and International Content, commented:

Apple Music and Shazam provide the perfect experience for music fans around the world, from Shazam’s ubiquitous discovery platform to unmatched Apple Music content, global live radio stations and human preservation. Looking back on our long history together, we can only see the closeness of our missions: to make the best home for music lovers and creators around the world. “

What app do you use to identify music with your phone?