Vote on infection protection law on Wednesday

Berlin (dpa) – Ahead of the vote on the planned new regulations of the Infection Protection Act on Wednesday, police are preparing for protests and possibly violent protests by opponents.

Members of the Bundestag have also been bombarded with thousands of critical spam emails. Representatives of the ruling parties categorically rejected comparisons between the Infection Protection Act and the so-called Enabling Act of 1933. By this time, the Reichstag had weakened and transferred the legislation to the Chancellor of Reich Adolf Hitler.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) tweeted on Tuesday: “Absolutely, that you think they are right: the corona measures we are passing have nothing to do with enabling law. Anyone who makes such infamous comparisons pokes fun at the victims of National Socialism and shows that they are learning nothing from history. SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil wrote: ‘Enabling statute? People, you are not serious!’

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt spoke ahead of a meeting of the Union caucus of a malicious lie if critics spoke of “enabling legislation.” The point is not that the rights of parliament must be undermined, but rather strengthened. The accusations that there is no time limit are also wrong – the regulations on time limits were expressly incorporated into the law. There is also no provision for vaccination.

Many MPs were inundated with spam critical of the infection protection law ahead of the vote. Dobrindt reported that his office alone received around 37,000 such emails as of Tuesday morning. The vast majority have identical passages in the text. Who is behind this cannot be clarified. The Greens have also signaled something similar.

Labor faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus said: “Yes, we have received a lot of emails. Of course, there was spam. But there were also citizens who were concerned, and to that extent it is part of normal parliamentary business. “The challenge is to” differentiate campaigns from citizens who have issues that are concerned. “He defended the planned changes to the law on protection against infections. A base has been created to react in an appropriate, proportionate and flexible to the pandemic.

Several protests were recorded in Berlin on Wednesday – by opponents of Corona restrictions such as so-called lateral thinkers and counter-protesters. Several gatherings planned in front of the Bundestag are not allowed to take place there. As the German press agency learned, the Federal Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday rejected twelve requests for authorization to hold meetings near the Bundestag and Bundesrat. The Bundestag security officer previously wrote to MPs that the Berlin State Criminal Police Office saw cause for concern, “that parliamentary operations will be hampered because of attacks on German Bundestag buildings as well as against people are to be expected “.

The changes to the infection protection law, due to be passed on Wednesday, relate to practical issues such as expanding the rules for compensation for loss of income for parents who do not have custody. children due to Corona measurements. However, there is a lot of discussion, especially, about the parts of the law that govern the procedure for the limitation of corona measures.

The law on protection against infections had already been reformed several times in the wake of the corona pandemic. Among other things, it was introduced that the Bundestag can determine and resolve an epidemic situation of national significance. If such a situation is observed, which the Bundestag did in the spring, the Federal Ministry of Health has special powers to issue statutory ordinances without the Bundesrat having to consent. Normally, government ordinances require a yes from the regional chamber.

With the renewed reform of the infection protection law, other details are now regulated. Among other things, a new paragraph 28a is to be inserted into the law, which lists in detail the protective measures that may be prescribed by state governments and competent authorities against the coronavirus. These are, for example, contact restrictions, distance requirements, a mask requirement in public spaces or restrictions or closures of shops and events – in other words, requirements that were already imposed when of the corona pandemic.

The opposition, professional associations and lawyers criticize the project. They see excessive interference with fundamental rights and call for more parliaments to have their say in corona measures. The government bill continues the concentration of decision-making power in the home of Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), leftist leader Katja Kipping said on Tuesday. According to the leader of the parliamentary group Dietmar Bartsch, the left does not want to approve the project. The FDP also rejects it: “For us, the government’s room for maneuver to infringe on fundamental rights is still too great,” said parliamentary group leader Christian Lindner.