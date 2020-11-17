LIfestyle

Get ready: the UNO TV contest is coming

rej November 17, 2020

The classic card game will inspire a program already in preparation by Mattel.

It was just what was missing: a televised contest where the contestants will face off against the UNO cards in their hands. It’s the latest idea from the Mattel TV section – and it’s already in production.

It will be called “The UNO Game Show”, where four teams will fight for the title of “Ultimate UN Champion”. The contest in question will also feature physical tests, audience interactions and quizzes.

“UNO is the world’s most popular game and a landmark in pop culture. And that’s why it’s the perfect brand to launch a contest, ”revealed Mattel executive producer Adam Bonnett.

Founded in 1971, it was acquired by the multinational Mattel in 1992 and is now available in more than 80 countries.

