Nvidia announces DGX Station A100 with 64-core processor, 320 GB of VRAM and 2.5 PFLOP

Nvidia wowed everyone when it launched its Ampere architecture-based GeForce RTX 3000 gaming GPUs in September. With up to twice the performance of the RTX 2000 family, the cards very easily run games in 4K, even reaching 8K with the high-end RTX 3090.

However, the Ampere architecture is not only impressive in games, but also in tasks focused on high performance computing and data centers, where it was originally launched. Its debut was with the Nvidia A100 GPU, which is considered the most powerful card for processing artificial intelligence, showing strong performance in rendering tests.

Nvidia did not stop there, however, and has just announced its new DGX Station A100. It’s a supercomputer with absurdly powerful specs that promises to deliver server performance on a super compact machine. The device is equipped with an AMD EPYC Rome 7742 processor, with 64 cores and 128 threads running at 3.4 GHz, in addition to 4 Nvidia A100 GPUs for a total of 320 GB of VRAM.

The system also has 512 GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1.92 TB NVMe SSD for the operating system, a 7.68 TB NVMe SSD for data caching, and a fifth. GPU with 4 GB of VRAM intended only to display and manage the computer through the system. operational, which here is Ubuntu.





The set is capable of achieving no less than 2.5 PetaFLOP of computing power in inference applications, one of the types of artificial intelligence computing. Although they are not directly comparable, it is possible to get an idea of ​​the power of the DGX Station by considering that the RTX 3090 delivers 36 TeraFLOPs, or about 70 times less performance than the new supercomputer.

In more realistic numbers, Nvidia claims that the DGX Station A100 delivers a performance increase of 3.17 times in AI training, 4.35 times inference, and 1.85 times in high performance computing tasks per compared to its predecessor.

To complete the package, such power requires a very robust cooling solution, and for this Nvidia has used a very complex system with coolant and a huge radiator that guarantees to be quiet and is not dependent on maintenance.

It is clear that such a machine will not reach ordinary consumers, but is aimed at large companies who need robust servers at less absurd prices.

The Nvidia DGX Station A100 will be made available through the Nvidia Partner Program, which already has customers such as Honda, BMW, Japanese operator NTT Docomo and Lockheed Martin, an aerospace engineering company. Pricing and availability weren’t disclosed, but to give you an idea, a single Nvidia A100 GPU sells for $ 199,000, or just over R $ 1 million.