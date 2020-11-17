Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Future Demand (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2027

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the industry. Besides, Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report systematically gathers the information about influencing factors for the industry which contains customer behavior, emerging trends, product usage, and brand positioning. This Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report brings into light several information about the industry that display important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the sphere. By applying business intelligence, the report is organized which provides thorough and extensive market insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNA Link, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, WuXi AppTec, GENEWIZ, Takara Bio Inc., SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd, Theragen Etex Co., Ltd., LGC Biosearch Technologies and more

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is forecasted to grow at 19.60% for 2019 to 2026, where factors such as legal and ethical concerns related to NGS along with increased standardization of NGS based diagnostic processes are acting as restraints for the market growth.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) market will be dominated by North America in terms of market share while Europe is expected to account for the second largest share in the next generation sequencing (NGS) market. This market share of North America is caused by the increase in the volume of genomics and diagnostic research activities involving NGS technology.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, next generation sequencing (NGS) market is being driven by the increasing reduction rate in terms of costing for NGS installation and implementation in different applications, developing and imposing various reimbursement policies and regulations to improve the overall scenario for next generation sequencing technology and market as a whole.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) allows for the users to diagnose and research different expressions and sequencing in a highly cost-effective manner which provides researchers with better capabilities in terms of efficiency, scalability and ultra-high throughput with the implementation of this technology. This technology allows for study of different forms of biological systems at an advanced level.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Developments

In November 2019, QIAGEN announced the availability of new workflow under their “QIAseq NGS” product portfolio. The workflow will provide one-day preparation of DNA and RNA libraries simultaneously with the help of next generation sequencing (NGS) technologies. The latest “QIAseq Multimodal Panels” which can be used to detect DNA variants, RNA fusions and gene expression levels all from a single sample with just 10 ng nucleic acid input.

Scope of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the next generation sequencing (NGS) market is further analysed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product & service, the market is segmented as pre-sequencing products & services, NGS consumables, platforms & services for platforms, sequencing services and NGS data analysis, storage & management (bioinformatics). Technology has been segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, nanopore sequencing and other sequencing technologies. Application has been segmented as diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural & animal research and other applications. End user has been categorized as academic institutes & research centers, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and other end users.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) is the method of carrying out millions of sequencing reactions in a parallel form enabling a greater volume of throughput for these sequencing reactions. This technology enables highly effective and resource efficient methods for different forms of sequencing processes. These methods are carried out to understand the nucleic acid sequences in a DNA and RNA sample.

Key Pointers Covered in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Illumina, Inc.

BGI

Eurofins Scientific

PerkinElmer Inc.

Macrogen, Inc.

DNA LINK

Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd

WuXi AppTec

GENEWIZ

Takara Bio Inc.

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd

Theragen Etex Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited

Sysmex Inostics

Zymo Research

Source BioScience

Novogene Corporation

Research Methodology: Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

