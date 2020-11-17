Uncategorized
Global Neuroprosthetics Market (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) Data Highlighting Major Vendors, Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2027
Global Neuroprosthetics Market
Global Neuroprosthetics Market By Type (Motor Prosthetics, Auditory Prosthetics/Cochlear Implants, Cognitive Prosthetics, Visual Prosthetics/Retinal Implants), Technique (Deep Brain Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Sacral Nerve Stimulation), Application (Motor Neuron Disorders, Physiological Disorders, Cognitive Disorders), End User (Hospitals, Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis:
Global Neuroprosthetics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 10.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 33.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The technical advancement is the main factor to rise in the market.
Key Market Competitors: Global Neuroprosthetics Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neuroprosthetics market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet,., Cochlear Ltd, Medtronic, NDI Medical, LLC, NeuroPace, Inc., Nevro Corp, Retina Implant AG, Abbott.,Sonova, SensArs, CorTec GmbH, Neuro Device Group S.A, LivaNova PLC, MED-EL, Second Sight and few among others
Competitive Analysis: Global Neuroprosthetics Market
Global neuroprosthetics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neuroprosthetics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Developments in the Market:
In January 2019, CBinsights plublished a list of 21 new startups which are investing in Neuroprosthetics device market. These startups are capturing the market with innovative devices formed for Neuroprosthetics process.
In October 2018, the miniaturized electronic platform has been developed by scientist. The platform will stimulate and records the peripheral nerve fibers on a chip.
Market Definition: Global Neuroprosthetics Market
Neuroprosthetic devices are bio medically engineered devices to be linked to the peripheral or central nervous system to enhance the cognitive, motor or sensory abilities. It detects electrical activity in the motor cortex of the brain. The electrical signals transmitted to series of computer.
Market Drivers
Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders
Rising geriatric population
Increasing awareness among people
Involvement of government support
Demand for cost-effective and technologically advanced implants
Market Restraints
Issues related to reimbursement schemes
High cost of neuroprosthetics devices
High procedure cost
Segmentation: Global Neuroprosthetics Market
By Type
Motor Prosthetics
Auditory Prosthetics/Cochlear Implants
Cognitive Prosthetics
Visual Prosthetics/Retinal Implants
By Technique
Deep Brain Stimulation
Vagus Nerve Stimulation
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Sacral Nerve Stimulation
By Application
Motor Neuron Disorders
Parkinson’s disease
Epilepsy
Physiological Disorders
Auditory Processing Disorders
Ophthalmic Disorders
Cardiovascular Disorders
Kidney Diseases
Cognitive Disorders
Alzheimer’s disease
Severe depression
By End- User
Hospitals
Clinic
