Criticism of the Corona Appeal from Federal and State Governments

Berlin (dpa) – Representatives of education and the medical profession have criticized the corona agreements of federal and state governments as inadequate.

“What we are experiencing there as a showdown of vanities does not help anyone,” World Medical Association president Frank Ulrich Montgomery complained Tuesday in the SWR. For health care, it’s five to twelve.

The president of the Association of German Teachers, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, regretted that possible resolutions on stricter hygiene rules for schools have been postponed until next week. “It could still take a bitter revenge,” he told the “Watson” news portal. He warned that more drastic measures may be needed later. In an interview with the “Passauer Neue Presse” he raised the idea of ​​a voluntary extra year, which could help, for example, for pupils in final classes or with special needs, to avoid learning delays. permanent.

Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that decisions taken with the Prime Minister on the Corona crisis were in some cases too slow in her opinion. “I will continue to play an impatient role in this affair”, assured the politician of the CDU at a conference of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

Merkel had hoped for a further tightening of the meeting with the prime minister on Monday. What remained, however, was above all a call to citizens to again significantly reduce their private contacts.

The Chancellor expects tough negotiations with federal state premiers on a corona strategy until Christmas and New Years Eve. “I hope that we will come to more things next week,” she said after information from the German news agency during a virtual meeting of the Union parliamentary group. Participants quoted her as saying, “These will be very, very difficult decisions.” Merkel’s next consultations with the Prime Minister are scheduled for November 25.

The Federal Association of Physicians in the Public Health Service has pushed for mandatory regulation. “The health authorities are up to the task, we can no longer follow the contact persons,” said President Ute Teichert in an interview with WDR2. “So uniform resolutions would have been very helpful for us.”

New corona infections were on Tuesday for the second consecutive time below the value of the previous week. Health officials have reported 14,419 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) – nearly 1,000 cases less than a week ago. Last Tuesday the number was 15,332 – and therefore for the first time since September below the value of the previous Tuesday (15,352).

In Berlin, police were preparing for protests and possibly violent protests by opponents of new regulations in the Infection Protection Act, which the Bundestag is expected to vote on Wednesday. The Federal Ministry of the Interior, in agreement with the Bundesrat and the Bundestag, rejected twelve requests for approval of meetings near the two institutions. The Bundestag security officer previously wrote to MPs that the Berlin State Criminal Police Office saw cause for concern, “that parliamentary operations will be hampered because of attacks on German Bundestag buildings as well as against people are to be expected “.

Members of the Bundestag have also been bombarded with thousands of critical emails. According to MEPs, many have identical passages in the text. Some shippers have drawn comparisons with the “enabling law” of 1933. By this time, the Reichstag had disaffected itself and transferred the legislation to Reich Chancellor Adolf Hitler.

The law on protection against infections had already been reformed several times in the wake of the corona pandemic. Among other things, it was introduced that the Bundestag can determine and resolve an epidemic situation of national significance. If such a situation is observed, which the Bundestag did in the spring, the Federal Ministry of Health has special powers to issue statutory ordinances without the Bundesrat having to consent. Normally, government ordinances require a yes from the regional chamber.

With the renewed reform of the infection protection law, other details are now regulated. Among other things, a new paragraph 28a is to be inserted into the law, which lists in detail the protective measures that may be prescribed by state governments and competent authorities against the coronavirus. These are, for example, contact restrictions, distance requirements, a mask requirement in public spaces or restrictions or closures of shops and events – in other words, requirements that were already imposed when of the corona pandemic.

The opposition, professional associations and lawyers criticize the project. They see excessive interference with fundamental rights and call for more parliaments to have their say in corona measures.