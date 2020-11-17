Galaxy A51 starts receiving update to One UI 2.5 in Brazil

Update (17/11/2020) – BB

In mid-October, Samsung started releasing a new update for the Galaxy A51 that brings version 2.5 of OneUI to South Korean mid-size smartphones. Previously limited to certain markets around the world, the new version is now gradually starting to reach cell phone owners in Brazil.

The update comes with version number A515FXXU4CTJ2 and with it supports Bitmoji stickers on the Always On Screen screen as shown in the changelog published in the post below.

It is important to note that this update is released in stages, that is, it may take a few days before all users can download the new version of Samsung’s custom interface on the Galaxy A51.

So, have you received the update on your Galaxy A51? Tell us how your device performs after the update in the space below.

Original text (19/10/2020)

The Galaxy A51 is updated with the security package and One UI 2.5

While working on the development of One UI 3.0, Samsung continues to update some devices with version 2.5 of its proprietary interface. Earlier we saw that the Galaxy S9 line is getting its last major update with this software variant.

Now, it’s time for the Galaxy A51 to have some upgrades as well. According to the folks at SamMobile, the update notification started to be noticed by some users over the weekend.

Additionally, despite receiving One UI 2.5, Samsung is still not clarifying what news is available for the Galaxy A51. Anyway, we can expect some improvements:

One UI 2.5 brings a series of new features to cameras, extends the Always On Display feature with Bitmoji, and adds several minor fixes to the software. For reasons of hardware limitation, the A51 should not receive all the resources released on high-end devices, for example.

6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with FHD resolution + Infinity-O display with digital player Samsung Exynos 9611 processor Octa-core chipset up to 2.3 GHz Mali-G72 GPU MP3 4 GB RAM Internal storage 128 GB 32MP front camera Four rear cameras: 48 MP main sensor 12 MP sensor with wide angle lens 5 MP sensor with macro lens 5 MP sensor for depth of field data 4000 mAh battery with 15 W fast charge An operating system based on the 2.5 user interface on Android 10

(updated November 17, 2020, 1:56 p.m.)