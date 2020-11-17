Smart Packaging Market Expands with Advanced Technologies and Growth Opportunities during COVID-19 in Packaging Industry by 2022

At 33.6% growth rate smart packaging market size is estimated to reach $37,797 million by 2022. Europe constitutes around 33.6% share in the global smart packaging market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the analysis period, registering a notable CAGR of 6.9%.

Changes in lifestyle patterns due to rapid urbanization, particularly in emerging economies and growth in consumption of beauty products with advancement in technology drive the growth of the smart packaging market. In addition, the untapped geographical regions offer potential opportunities for the smart packaging market with the growth in hygiene concerns among consumers in these regions. However, high cost of active and intelligent packaging system is expected to hamper the global smart packaging market growth.

Healthcare or pharmaceutical industry and the medical packaging have witnessed quite a notable growth along with advances in technology. The integration of barcodes, RFID tags, or sensors is highly useful within the industry as it monitors authenticity of medicines and provides the patients, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals with details about the expiry date, consumption, and dosages. In addition, smart packaging industry helps the healthcare sector to deal with challenges such as counterfeit and patient compliance, thereby providing complete security. Thus, this sector is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period and hence increase the smart packaging market size.

The types of the smart packaging industry are active packaging, intelligent packaging, and modified atmosphere packaging. The personal care segment was the second-highest industry owing to growth in counterfeit concerns in cosmetics or personal care industry. Many of the multinational companies have initiated to integrate smart coding within the product. The smart coding technology will prevent counterfeit and provide authenticity to the product.

The smart packaging system is also expected to deliver value to technologically savvy consumers, such as tracking environmental conditions, monitoring freshness, and usage indicators.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% owing to the increase in urbanization and change in lifestyle of consumers in the developing countries, such as China, India, and Thailand. This is also responsible for increase in demand for smart packaging market in the region. However, Middle East is the second fastest growing region due to rise in per capita income of consumers, thereby resulting in high expenditures automotive, healthcare, personal care, and retail industry.

The key smart packaging industry players profiled in the global smart packaging market report include 3M, TempTime Corporation, PakSense, American Thermal Instruments, Avery Dennison Corp., R.R. Donnelly Sons & Company, BASF SE, International Paper, Stora Enso, and Thin Film Electronics ASA.

Key Findings of the Smart Packaging Market:

LAMEA is projected to be the second fastest growing region in the global smart packaging market, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Intelligent packaging systems witnessed significant growth in global smart packaging market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6%.

Thermochromic ink in intelligent system, was the highest revenue contributor to the smart packaging market with 46.4% share in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Gas scavenger in active packaging, is the fastest growing system witnessing a considerable CAGR of 10.5%.

Healthcare industry is the fastest growing smart packaging industry segment, registering a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

By End User

Food & beverage

Personal care

Automotive

Healthcare

Logistics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

