Inno Day 2020: Oppo announces new 3 + N + X strategy for integrating smart devices

Oppo is making several interesting announcements during Inno Day 2020, the most important of which is certainly the Oppo X 2021, a roll-up screen phone. However, not only that, Oppo just announced a new smart device integration strategy named “3 + N + X”. Now understand what this means.

The announcement of the new strategy is made during Inno Day 2020, which is held in Shenzhen, China. According to Oppo, 3 + N + X has a special meaning which can be translated as follows:

3: symbolizes Oppo technologies in 3 areas: hardware, software and services; N: represents multimedia content, the connection between devices, AI and all aspects of security; X: are technological innovations with augmented reality, product concepts, acceleration of response times and much more in this direction.

Explaining in a simpler way, Oppo saw the use of 3 of its strategy to integrate more and more smart devices into homes, so that the ecosystems of different brands can talk to each other. To give you an idea, the manufacturer already has around 280 million device users per month.

Speaking better of N, Oppo cited its HeyThings IoT platform which will so far allow connection between 50 product categories in 30 different brands. In the future, the company hopes to be able to make cars hyperconnected, develop keys without sensors, and even remotely control the vehicle.

Finally, the X is the most important part, where Oppo can show the user real differences of experiences, even if they are subtle, like a cell phone that charges at a very fast speed with the SuperVOOC 125W or with the AirVOOC 65W, both announced in 2020 and already available for several cellphones.

Finally, Oppo says that the ideal is for companies to integrate their technologies, so that users reap the best possible fruits developed through these partnerships between brands.

