Magdeburg (dpa) – In connection with the right-wing terrorist attack in Halle, an anti-Semitism expert accused the state of failing to sufficiently protect the synagogue that was attacked.

“From our point of view, the authorities should have known about the insufficiency of protection,” the director general of the Federal Association of Research and Information Centers on Antisemitism told the Naumburg Higher Regional Court on Tuesday. (Rias), Benjamin Steinitz.

Police, the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) and Saxony-Anhalt Interior Minister Holger Stahlknecht (CDU) have repeatedly said after the October 2019 crime that they did not ‘had no evidence of the attack or a change in the security situation in the synagogue.

According to Steinitz, authorities’ security assessments for Jewish institutions often differ from those for affected communities. For Jews in Germany, the attack was not that surprising, Steinitz said, and documented numerous anti-Semitic attacks in Germany since 1945. Anti-Semitism has never disappeared from Germany, even after the Holocaust.

On October 9, 2019, a terrorist attempted to kill 51 people who were celebrating Yom Kippur, the highest Jewish holiday in the Halle synagogue. He ran aground at the massive gate, then shot a passerby and later a young man in a kebab shop and injured other people. German Stephan Balliet, 28, confessed to the crimes and justified them with anti-Semitic and racist conspiracy theories. Since July, the trial has been taking place before the Naumburg Higher Regional Court, which is being held in Magdeburg for reasons of space.

The Rias de Steinitz association investigates and documents anti-Semitic attacks in Germany and collaborates with Jewish institutions, counseling centers and state criminal investigation offices. The association regularly asks Jews about Jewish life in Germany. This shows again and again how many people in Germany are victims of anti-Semitic attacks. The majority of Jews suffer such attacks daily, but very few have filed a complaint, Steinitz said.

In surveys of Jews in Germany, 79% said they had not reported the worst case of anti-Semitic attacks they had suffered. Jews in Germany must constantly ask themselves whether they can visibly live out their Jewish identity despite the dangers posed by anti-Semites. Many would therefore only practice their faith in private, withdraw from the public or even consider emigrating, Steinitz said.

The political scientist praised the court’s allowing survivors of the synagogue to have their say in so much detail. This thwarted the accused’s plan to get his messages across during the trial and “initiated considerable solidarity processes outside the courtroom.” It helped those affected.

After Steinitz’s questioning, the process stopped. After numerous requests from the defense and incidental prosecutions, presiding judge Ursula Mertens interrupted the session at the end of the afternoon and postponed the last requests in evidence until Wednesday. If the court does not respond to the request for an additional defense expert, pleadings could then begin.