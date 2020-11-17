Tim Keyboard Conscious: a new operator app wants to alert you to racist expressions

Black Consciousness Day is next Friday 20. To reinforce the importance of this moment of awareness, Tim is launching a new app that shows how handy it is to change old habits that often without realizing are racist for a live communication of prejudice.

The operator launches the Tim Keyboard Conscious, a tool that warns against the use of racist expressions and even suggests substitute terms. The company confirms that the new product was developed in partnership with black academics and professionals.

Education is fundamental in the move towards a more inclusive society. We wanted to collaborate on this journey, using our technology to reach more people. This is where the idea for the keyboard came from, an action created by our agency HavasPlus, in partnership with academics and black professionals from the Vírgula consulting firm. Removing racist expressions from our vocabulary strengthens empathy, the ability to put yourself in another’s shoes and build a future without prejudice ”- Ana Paula Castello Branco, Director of Advertising and Brand Management at TIM.

To use the keyboard, you don’t need to be an operator client: you just need to download the app, which will be available for free for iOS and Android. The tool is visible when the user types their texts on social networks or communication applications, for example, and automatically highlights words and phrases deemed inappropriate. By clicking on these terms, the TIM Aware keyboard explains why they are considered racist and offers options for their replacement.

There will also be a digital campaign with 12 black influencers that will highlight the launch of this new application by Tim, among whom Yuri Marçal, Winnie Bueno, Murilo Araujo, Gleici Damasceno, IZA and others.

The company took the opportunity to reinforce that its current internship program is open until the 30th, with 50% of places reserved for blacks, in an initiative that appears to follow a trend similar to that adopted by Luiza Magazine, whose intern current is reserved for black applicants.

Blacks make up 55.8% of the country’s population, for example, but they are still not significantly represented in large corporations. This means that, in order to increase the presence of blacks, also in leadership positions, we must start by rethinking the criteria and processes that can mean barriers to entry. TIM’s new internship program has been designed precisely with this in mind and is aligned with the brand’s current goal, which is based on the values ​​of freedom, respect and courage ”- TIM VP of Human Resources, Maria Antonietta Russo.

For now, the app is not available on the App Store and Play Store. It is possible that the app is still in the approval phase, with a link available in the next few hours.

And you, what did you think of this initiative by Tim alongside several black influencers? Tell us in the comments!