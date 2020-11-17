Perkz leaves the G2 Esports LoL team

Berlin (dpa) – After weeks of speculation and rumors, it’s now official: G2 Esports part ways with League of Legends team botlaner Luka “Perkz” Perković.

The Berlin-based team released a video on Tuesday titled “Farewell Perkz” (“Farewell Perkz”), which chronicles the collaboration between the star player and the team. The Croatian has been with G2 since 2015 and won the title at the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational, several trophies in the European LEC league and was a finalist in 2019.

At the start of 2020, Perkz first returned to his original position as a midlaner, which he transferred to Rasmus “Caps” Winther in 2018 after leaving Fnatic. For the summer season there was another change and Perkz went back to the bottom lane.

It was not known at the start who would become the new Perkz team. According to knowledgeable esports journalist Jacob Wolf, G2 has struck a deal with North American team Cloud9. Wolf previously reported that G2 had set the transfer fee at just under US $ 5 million.