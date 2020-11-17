Poland and Hungary under pressure due to EU blockade

Brussels / Berlin (dpa) – Hungary and Poland are under pressure due to their blocking of billions in Corona economic aid and the EU’s long-term budget.

Germany and other EU countries on Tuesday called on the governments of Warsaw and Budapest in a video link to drop their veto. In addition, the CDU and CSU are once again facing calls to stop cooperation with the Hungarian ruling party Fidesz. It is also a member of the European conservative EPP party family.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said, according to participants in a video meeting of the Union parliamentary group, that it is now a question of finding a solution with all parties. This is one of the most difficult problems and requires “a little” goodwill. You hope there is this goodwill. However, both among Member States and with the European Commission and the European Parliament, a solution without the rule of law is not possible.

The procedure criticized by Hungary and Poland specifically provides for the reduction of subsidies in the event of certain violations of the fundamental values ​​of the EU. This should only be possible when there is a threat of misuse of EU funds. However, this could already be the case if the lack of independence from the courts raises justified concerns that decisions on the distribution of EU funds can no longer be independently reviewed. The Hungarian and Polish governments are repeatedly accused of increasing their influence over the judiciary.

Ministers responsible for general affairs were involved in the video link of EU countries. It was used by many participants to express their dissatisfaction with the blockade. “Now is not the time for veto, but for swift action in a spirit of solidarity,” said German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth (SPD). European Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn warned of politically unimaginable consequences if the financial package fails. “This is about the future of Europe.”

Hungary and Poland vehemently rejected the criticism. Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said the rule of law was about “ideological debates”. The proposed mechanism could give rise to arbitrary procedures. Polish European Minister Konrad Szymanski criticized the lack of legal guarantees. The issues have been resolved, so the latest developments should come as no surprise.

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn warned against concessions to the two countries. “If the EU collapsed now, it would sell its securities,” Asselborn told the Tagesspiegel (Tuesday). The EU must stand firm.

The call for the expulsion of the Fidesz party came, among others, from the leader of the EPP party, Donald Tusk. The Pole indirectly called on the CDU, the CSU and the other member parties to no longer oppose this move. “Anyone who is against the rule of law is against Europe,” Tusk wrote on Twitter. He expects a clear position from all EPP parties. “Opponents of our core values ​​should no longer be protected by anyone.”

The politicians of the German Union were not impressed. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt said: “I don’t think the stuck situation can be resolved by excluding Fidesz from the EPP.” The president of the CDU / CSU group in the European Parliament, Daniel Caspary, said that kicking Fidesz would not help anyone. The blockade is unacceptable. Now, however, it is first of all “in this terrible situation in Corona” to set in motion the EU budget, Corona aid and the rule of law mechanism.

How the blockage can be resolved is unclear. Roth said the German EU Council Presidency is working hard to remove obstacles. According to European diplomats, the subject should dominate the videoconference of heads of state and government scheduled for Thursday evening. Germany will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU until the end of the year.