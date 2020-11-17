Pluto: Security chip announced by Microsoft for use with Windows

In order to increase the security of devices equipped with Windows, Microsoft today officially announced the Microsoft Pluto, a security processor developed in partnership with the main processor manufacturers in the market (AMD, Intel and Qualcomm).

According to the company, the inclusion of Microsoft Pluto will make it more difficult for devices to penetrate, in addition to benefiting from the advancements offered by Windows Hello, Defender Antivirus and advanced system features like System Guard, Application Control for Windows and others.

According to the company, the technology used in Microsoft Pluto will protect credentials, user identities, encryption keys and personal data, and it will not be possible to extract this information with the use of malware or physically on the device.

This is only possible because of the way these credentials are handled, with confidential data being stored inside the Pluto processor, being isolated from the system, preventing their access through techniques normally used for obtain sensitive data such as execution. speculative, thus preventing access.

In addition, it is also confirmed by Microsoft that Pluto also provides the exclusive SHACK (Secure Hardware Cryptography Key) technology which helps ensure that keys are never exposed outside of protected material, even for Plutn firmware on itself, providing an unprecedented level of security for Windows clients.

At this time, there is still no information regarding the availability of this chip in the mainstream market, but it is expected to arrive soon on new devices announced by commercial partners.