Hold-up: why indifference to the truth has gained ground

Rarely has a movie been so aptly called. Since its release on November 11, the documentary Hold-up appears to have brought about a sort of indirect seizure of media space that has long and rightly questioned this ‘other virus’ spreading at an alarming rate: the one conspiracy. Directed by former journalist Pierre Barnérias, with the eloquent subtitle “Lies, Corruptions, Manipulations: Return to Chaos”, Hold-up has in fact been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. Despite its withdrawal from the Vimeo platform, where it was available for rent, the film is unstoppably reappearing on various networks where it is freely accessible (clips are even broadcast on Instagram and Snapchat and reach a young audience).

The documentary includes 37 protagonists, often presented as experts: from Christian Perronne, head of the infectious diseases department at Raymond-Poincarré hospital in Garches (Hauts-de-Seine), to the publishing director of France Soir (title that has nothing more journalism ), Xavier Azalbert, past former Health Minister Philippe Douste-Blazy and sociologist Monique Pinçon-Charlot, who gave credit to the film before distancing themselves from it a posteriori. During 2:45 they are filmed on a black background and their words are joined together almost breathlessly, with muted dramatic music. As various articles have shown (Liberation, Le Monde), many untruths are delivered to the demonstration without contradiction and with the approval of the voice-over. It can be summed up like this: The Covid-19 crisis is just a massive global deception hatched by Bill Gates, David Rockefeller and Jacques Attali to “ reset the financial system, ” even if it means “ going into the whole planet. experimental space ”.

“The official speech did not match reality”

