Controversial arms purchase: Interior Minister Caffier resigns

Schwerin (dpa) – Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Home Minister Lorenz Caffier (CDU) resigned from a suspected right-wing extremist in early 2018 over an arms purchase.

“I bought a gun from someone who, from a current perspective, shouldn’t have bought it. But: it was not the acquisition that was wrong, but my management. I apologize for that, ”a personal statement from the minister said on Tuesday. “I will therefore resign from my post as Minister of the Interior and of Europe at the end of the day.” Caffier was Minister of the Interior of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania for 14 years, making him the oldest Minister of the Interior in Germany.

According to Caffier, there was only reliable evidence of right-wing extremist ideas at the arms dealer in May 2019. He should have reported the purchase of the gun to the then ministry, Caffier says today. But he didn’t do that, which he now regrets. When he bought the gun privately in early 2018, neither the Interior Ministry, the National Criminal Investigation Bureau (LKA), the State Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution, the Secretary of He or he was not aware of the seller’s right-wing extremist tendencies.

However, the name of the arms dealer had already been mentioned in July 2017 in the testimony of a whistleblower to the federal authorities on the activities of the far-right “Prepper” network. Information about this was sent to the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution, MV, but apparently stayed there.

In his resignation statement, Caffier stressed that it deeply hurt him that the media coverage suggested that his person was close to right-wing circles. “I can only firmly reject this accusation. It is simply absurd. “Caffier was instrumental in launching the ultimately unsuccessful demand for a ban against the right-wing extremist NPD.” I must admit that in this situation I no longer have the necessary authority to be able to exercise with all my might the function of Minister of the Interior until September 2021 ”.