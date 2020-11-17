DT Index 2020: pandemic drives digital transformation of Brazilian companies

At an online event held on Tuesday (17), with the presence of TudoCelular, Dell revealed the results of its study on the Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index 2020 (DT Index 2020). According to the investigation – which is in its third edition and carried out by Vanson Bourne – the novel coronavirus pandemic has driven the practice in Brazil.

The main results of the index show that 87.5% of companies based in Brazil have taken digital transformation initiatives throughout this year. The number was above the global average, which is 80%.

Another piece of data shows that 92% of companies have reinvented the business model, due to the scenario generated by Covid-19. Even so, 45% fear the change is not yet fast enough. 27.5% already fear that they will not be able to survive the next two years. On the other hand, 67.5% do not think they will close, but understand that they will lose jobs and that it will take years for them to return to profit.

One indicator reveals that 58% of companies established in the country admit to having made little progress in this regard, while 42% believe they have accelerated all or most digital transformation projects.

The most relevant initiatives include prioritizing investments in solutions for remote work and home office (58.3%), reinventing the way to deliver products and services to customers and employees (44.6 %) and stepped up efforts to prevent cyber attacks (40.6%).

“Brazilian data from the DT index confirms the perception that the pandemic has accelerated initiatives aimed at the digital transformation of businesses and forced companies to rethink investments in technology. More than ever, having a modern and scalable IT infrastructure has become an essential condition for companies to survive the pandemic scenario and, above all, to be successful in the medium and long term.

Diego Puerta

Dell Technology Leader

Current and future investments

The priority of Brazilian companies in IT investments related to digital transformation is cybersecurity and privacy (66%), probably because it is a subject of great relevance, due to the increase in cyber attacks over the years. months and the arrival of the LGPD as current law.

As a result, three other categories are tied at 65.5%: data analytics and management, digital workplace, and digital on-demand services.

Looking ahead, over the next three years, most of the companies established in Brazil (53%) have placed new technologies at the center of their investments.

Among those cited by most organizations was the preparation for the arrival of the 5G network and the multicloud environment.

Obstacles to digital transformation

Although it has become a necessity amid the coronavirus pandemic, digital transformation still requires barriers for businesses nationwide. 95.5% aim to tackle these obstacles to the evolution of digitization processes.

The main challenges are: lack of economic growth (34.5%); inability to extract important information from data (33%); privacy and cybersecurity issues (28%); lack of resources and budget (28%); and regulation or changes in laws (27.5%).

Puerta stresses that many of these elements, in practice, should not be major obstacles, but opportunities to further accelerate digital transformation.

Fewer digital leaders

The DT index, since its previous editions, classifies the companies consulted into five major groups, according to the evolution of the incorporation of the main attributes of a digital company, the existing IT strategy, the business transformation strategy workforce and investments planned for the next five. years.

The divisions are: Digital Retarders, Digital Followers, Digital Evaluators, Digital Adopters and Digital Leaders. According to data observed in Brazil, the country has experienced a fall among Digital Leaders, who are those whose digital transformation is already anchored in the DNA of the company. From 12% in 2016, it rose to 6% in 2018 and fell to 4% this year.

On the other hand, it was possible to observe that the second and third degrees of maturity – Adopters and Evaluators, respectively – started to concentrate 87% of the total of the companies surveyed in 2020.

This means a breakthrough in companies that still haven’t gone through the process and a continued investment in the future.

Methodology

The DT Index 2020 survey was conducted between July and August 2020, with a total of 4,300 executives from medium and large independent companies in 18 countries around the world, including 200 executives doing business in Brazil.

