“Parallel Worlds” is back for a new epic must-see journey

“Parallel Worlds” is back for an epic new journey not to be missed

NiT has spoken to Lin-Manuel Miranda in anticipation of what’s to come.

The pandemic is traced. He even breaks into fiction, not only in real stories but also in magical and alternate universes. This was one of the reasons we had to wait a little longer for the second season of “Parallel Worlds”, even though the recording was over before the chaos set in. The wait, however, is over. The new season premiered this Tuesday, November 17 on HBO Portugal.

It is also the pandemic which made Lin-Manuel Miranda “sad not to be able to play with the tape recorders” of the journalists in front of him. A few weeks ago, NiT had the opportunity to speak via Zoom in a remote conversation, with journalists from the most diverse countries. On the other side, there was the award-winning Broadway actor who is increasingly present on screen.

Miranda is a contagious figure, even thousands of miles away. Sitting at home, he seems unable to be silent. Speaks animatedly, with envy, of what fans can experience now.

“Mundos Paralelos” is a special production of HBO. Take the fantastic, fictional universe of writer Phillip Pullman and leave us with a worldwide conspiracy, in another world, which we quickly discovered was not the only one that exists. In this world where everything begins, there are talking animals, demons, umbilically linked to every human being.

The first season took us to accompany Lyra (the young Dafne Keen) on an unusual journey. Within a society controlled by repressive forces, he encountered other communities, such as the warrior polar bear and the witch community. Lyra, a still growing girl, has made her journey through loss and battle, all in pursuit of her father, an obsessed inventor played by James McAvoy.

Among the incredible places and characters she has encountered, Lyra has walked in an air balloon led by Lee Scoresby, a balloonist played by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with something Han Solo, in the way he becomes a hero, even with his seemingly sloppy demeanor and against his own initial intentions. It wasn’t meant to be her itinerary, but Lyra’s journey became her mission. And he did everything to achieve it.

“Lee is a lonely guy whose primary relationship is with his demon. He is aloof but sees how Lyra had a bad hand to play, as far as parents are concerned, and is able to go to the end of the world for her. And if those endings aren’t enough, he can go to other worlds for her. He is not his father but he realizes that his father is not the ideal, and in a way he takes on this role, ”he told NiT.

For Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of the more interesting sides of the series is how goodness and greatness clash. The dichotomy in English works even better, thanks to the close sound: “goodness vs greatness”.

Lee is sort of a father to Lyra.

Around Lyra, often against her, we find this search for greatness. It’s sort of an obsession, in which the means justify the ends – with the violence that can involve, even from a father before his daughter. Lyra didn’t. She is the kindness of growing up. She’s also a hero for her ability to do something amazing with a more genuine, even more innocent motivation.

For the actor, there are themes here that particularly touch him. “I came into this world as a fan of the books even before I was an actor in the series. We have this idea of ​​freedom from oppression, of a repressive force controlling information. It’s a story older than itself and, sadly, it’s still relevant today, whether it’s with Copernicus saying it’s the Earth that walks around the Sun and not the other way around, or with denial. information on climate change.

After an epic journey, “Parallel Worlds” left viewers eager to see Lyra embark on a whole new journey, now in totally unknown territory, and seemingly alone.

The trailer quickly makes us realize that Lyra will have a go-to company, Will (Amir Wilson), a boy we met in season one and who will now have an even more relevant role.

For her part, Lyra has a prophecy to fulfill, but the universe of magic, violence, and alternate worlds awaiting her guarantees a winding journey. The odds are stacked against it – an essential ingredient for any epic journey to the screen. But “it is time to fight”, we hear him say.

Like the first season, we can expect eight new episodes in this second season, which will be broadcast at a rate of one per week, over the coming weeks. The production has the common seal of quality of HBO and BBC. There are highly anticipated character returns but also new figures to discover.