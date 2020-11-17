Smart Syringe Market Is High trend Opportunities offers Future Business Growth by 2027

Smart syringes can be defined as medical devices that are engineered with safety mechanisms to prevent the reuse of syringes and regulate unsafe injection practices. The factors driving the market growth include, rise in the number of needle stick injuries and surge in awareness about smart syringes. Further, shift in focus toward the use of innovative techniques for manufacturing smart syringes is expected to supplement the market growth throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, factors such as high cost along with unaffordable prices of safety syringes, and alternative modes of drug delivery restrict the market growth.

The global smart syringe market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $14.18 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/838

North America was the highest contributor to the smart syringe market in 2019, while, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on product, the active safety syringes segment occupied the largest share in the global market. It is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to its cost-effectiveness, ease-of-use, and optimum protection to patients and healthcare employees by reducing the risk of needle sick injuries.

Based on application, vaccination is the fastest growing segment owing to the high demand for immunization service administered to pediatrics and neonates across the world.

Depending on age group, the adult segment occupied the largest share, which was attributed to growth in adult population that was infected by unsafe use of syringes.

Based on region, North America occupied the largest share, which was attributed to a well-established healthcare infrastructure along with rise in adoption of safety syringes owing to high buying power and stringent safety regulations. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period, due to increase in needle stick injuries, rise in awareness by regulatory bodies such as WHO, UNICEF, & others, and improvement in health standards.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/838

The Major Key Players Are:

Cardinal Health

Unilife Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton

Baxter International

Gerresheimer AG

Dickinson and Company

Terumo Medical Corporation

Smiths Group plc

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

The Other Prominent Players Are:

L.O.M. Medical International

Techcon

Tecan Trading AG

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

ARxIUM

Parker Hannifin Corporation.

Key Finding of the Smart Syringe Market:

Based on end user, the psychiatric segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

North America dominated the global smart syringe market in 2017 and is projected to continue this trend in future.

China is expected to grow at the highest rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the adult segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2017.

The drug delivery segment generated the highest revenue and is expected to remain dominant in the future.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com