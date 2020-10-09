Uncategorized

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Opportunity, Industry Status and Forecast to 2027||Argo Medical , Medline Industries, Inc., followed by Dynatronics Corporation , Access Rehabilitation Group

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growth at a CAGR of 5.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market

A reliable Rehabilitation Equipment marketing report has been prepared by making sure that the key factors of the Medical Devices industry are understood well to provide the market report that has complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The report gives market definition in the form of market driving factors and market restraints which aids in estimating the requirement of particular product where several aspects have to be considered. The data and information included in the large scale Rehabilitation Equipment market report helps Medical Devices industry take sound decisions and plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully.

Global rehabilitation equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growth at a CAGR of 5.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players dominating the global rehabilitation equipment market are Invacare Corporation, Amigo Mobility International, Inc., Argo Medical , Medline Industries, Inc., followed by Dynatronics Corporation , Access Rehabilitation Group, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation equipment  Co., Ltd., Stryker, Carex Health Brands Inc., Medline Industries, Inc.,  Roma Medical, Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd., Hospital Equipment Mfg.Co., and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC among others.

Europe dominates the rehabilitation equipment market. Europe has the largest market share. Factors such as supportive government programs, a growing aging population, and an increased burden of chronic conditions are driving the European market growth.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Increase in non-communicable diseases which leads to disabilities

Growing geriatric population

Favorable healthcare support

High cost and maintenance expenditure

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of types, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into mobility, body support, exercise and living aids. Mobility is sub segmented into wheelchair and assist device. Body support is sub segmented into lift and sling. Exercise is sub segmented into upper body and lower body. Living aids is sub segmented into reading and writing. Here, living aids accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increase in non-communicable diseases.

On the basis of application, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into physiotherapy and occupational therapy (OT). Physiotherapy segment accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing needs amongst aged people and disabled patients

On the basis ofend user, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into hospital, clinic, and homecare. Hospital and clinics accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing sports injuries, favorable reimbursement policies and high quality treatment.

On the basis of geography, global rehabilitation equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

