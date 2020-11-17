International

Facebook announces Messenger Kids overhaul with new tabs and gestures for Android and iOS

rej November 17, 2020

Now is the time for Messenger Kids to get the company’s attention, with a reworked interface announced today. The app was originally launched in December 2017 with the proposal to offer a safer online chat environment for children, with many functions for parental controls. With the update, Messenger Kids gains a face closer to the traditional Messenger, in addition to new features and gestures for easier use and navigation.

Among the new features, it is possible to mention the new layout with the “Chat” and “Explore” tabs, to facilitate the exchange between conversations and activities; new organization that highlights the most recent conversations at the top; the arrival of a preview of messages and videos so that children can see news from chats faster; new swipe gesture to initiate a call from the inbox; and the ability to customize the color of the bubbles in conversations with a user or in a group.

The new look arrives on iOS in the US and Canada this week, with the launch for Android and other countries slated for the coming months.

