BVB striker Haaland no quarantine

Dortmund (AP) – Football professional Erling Haaland does not need to be in quarantine.

As Dortmund’s health service confirmed, an investigation into his possible contact with another Norwegian national player who tested positive revealed that the BVB striker “does not belong to category 1 (close contact)”. Therefore, “no quarantine order should be issued”. This increases the 20-year-old’s chances of playing on Saturday (8:30 p.m.) in his team’s game at Hertha BSC.

Due to a positive Corona result with former Braunschweig professional Omar Elabdellaoui, Norwegian health authorities had ordered a ten-day home quarantine for all national actors. Nonetheless, professionals working abroad such as Haaland, Alexander Sörloth (RB Leipzig) and Rune Jarstein (Hertha BSC) were allowed to return to their clubs early from Norway after the international match in Romania was canceled.

“The responsibilities of the Norwegian authorities and the scope of Norwegian rules and regulations cease when the players leave the country,” said Lise Klaveness, head of the football department of the Norwegian football federation NFF the day before.