Waze receives integration with Amazon Music for audio playback in the navigation app

Waze users now have another convenience when using the app on iOS or Android. Starting with the next update, which will be released today (17), users will be able to play Amazon Music songs directly through the navigation app, without having to switch between one app and another while driving.

The new feature will allow Amazon Prime or Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers – which offers more music than the first – to play their music from the streaming app directly through Waze.

To start using the service, just click on the music icon in the top right corner of Waze and set Amazon Music as your audio player. From then on, it will be possible to reproduce the media directly from the navigation. In addition, Waze route tips can also be played on Amazon Music, without having to switch between apps again.

It should be remembered that Waze already has an integration with Spotify to allow streaming subscribers to have this advantage as well.

Subscription to Amazon Prime – which offers over two million songs – can be done for R $ 9.90, while the full service, Amazon Music Unlimited, can be subscribed for R $ 16.90.