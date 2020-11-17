Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2020 Size, Demand, Share, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2026 | Major Giants – Bionik Laboratories Corp, DIH Technologies Corporation, Ekso Bionics

A new business intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics market was valued at USD 2,649.7 million in 2018 and is expected to touch USD 6,974.3 million by 2026. MarketDigits expects the market to expand at a robust CAGR of 12.9% from 2019-2026 owing to factors such as increasing incidence of trauma/accidental injuries, introduction of custom-made implant products, favorable reimbursement for rehabilitation robotics procedure, rise in prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and disorders, growing focus on containment of healthcare costs and distribution.

Various notable players operating in global Rehabilitation Robotics market include Accuray Incorporated, AlterG, Inc, Bionik Laboratories Corp, DIH Technologies Corporation, Ekso Bionics, Intuitive Surgical, Inc, Mazor Robotics, Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co and Vincent Medical.

Based on application type, Surgery segment anticipated to lead the market during 2019-2026

The surgery segment is expected to hold maximum revenue share in the market during the forecast period due to innovations and technological advancement in the field of surgical procedure. However, the highest growth rate is predicted to be exhibited by motor skill therapy segment during the forecast period owing to surging adoption of fully automated Rehabilitation Robotics procedures among healthcare professionals and patients due to their characteristics, such as high stability and technologically advanced properties. Additionally, the wide availability of technically advanced Rehabilitation Robotics and rising demand for custom-made Rehabilitation Robotics are likely to push the growth of global rehabilitation robotics market.

Based on end user type, Hospital segment dominates the market, and is projected to grow at a significant rate during 2019-2026

The end-user segment includes hospitals, prosthetic clinics, and others. Technological advancement in the healthcare industry and increasing research & development activities are likely to drive the growth of this segment. Rehabilitation robotics has been playing a crucial role in the healthcare facilities, especially in hospitals and prosthetic clinics, owing to their various advantages, such as they are user, stable, technological advanced. The healthcare practitioners are increasingly using technology platforms to serve the growing hospitals and patients’ needs.

Big players are investing in research & development activities to speed up the new product development to maintain their competitive advantage.

North America held the largest share in global Rehabilitation Robotics market in 2018 owing to increasing government and private funding on healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness regarding advanced technological devices, and growing awareness of technology in healthcare. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the third most attractive regional market in global Rehabilitation Robotics market and is likely to show significant growth in the next few years.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics market has been segmented on the basis of application type, end user type and key geographies. Based on application type, Surgery, Cognitive and Motor Skill Therapy. The end user type includes hospitals, prosthetic clinics, & others (rehabilitation centers, normal clinics).

The research report “Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market” provides in-depth analysis of the Rehabilitation Robotics market, globally, based on application type, end user type and major geographies for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The report highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by the market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for Rehabilitation Robotics market. The report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

