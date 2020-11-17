Primary Lithium Battery Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019 -2024 | Hitachi Maxell, EVE Energy, SAFT, Panasonic, Ultralife, FDK

Market Study Report, LLC, has recently added a report on Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Market which offers a comprehensive synopsis of revolving market valuation, market size, SWOT analysis, revenue estimation and geographical spectrum of the market. The report further elucidates primary business obstacles and growth prospects within the forecasted timeline, while examining the current competitive sphere involving key players of the Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Market.

Primary batteries, also known as non-rechargeable batteries, lithium batteries are primary batteries that have lithium as an anode. These types of batteries are also referred to as lithium-metal batteries. Primaries play an important role, especially when charging is impractical or impossible, such as in military combat, rescue missions and forest-fire services. Regulated under IEC 60086, primary batteries also service pacemakers in heart patients, tire pressure gauges in vehicles, smart meters, intelligent drill bits in mining, animal-tracking, remote light beacons, as well as wristwatches, remote controls, electric keys and children?s toys.

According to this study, over the next five years the Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2850 million by 2024, from US$ 2200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market

Hitachi Maxell

EVE Energy

SAFT

Panasonic

Ultralife

FDK

Vitzrocell

Energizer

Duracell

Tadiran

EnerSys Ltd.

Varta

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lithium/Thionyl Chloride Battery (Li/SOCL2)

Lithium/Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/MnO2)

Lithium/Polycarbon Monofluoride Battery (Li/CFx)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Industrial

Others

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for 49.69% of the global market. And Japan was the largest country accounting for 18% of the global Primary Lithium Battery market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lithium/Thionyl Chloride Battery (Li/SOCL2)

2.2.2 Lithium/Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/MnO2)

2.2.3 Lithium/Polycarbon Monofluoride Battery (Li/CFx)

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Aerospace and Defense

2.4.2 Medical

2.4.3 Industrial

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) by Players

3.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) by Regions

4.1 Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) by Regions

4.1.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Distributors

10.3 Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Customer

11 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

