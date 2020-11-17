Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2020-2025

The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market was valued at $1,427 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $2,104 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Blood gas analyzers are used to measure different parameters such as pH, blood gas such as pCO2 and pO2, electrolytes, and metabolites from the whole blood sample. Blood is collected from the patient and introduced into the analyzer. The analyzer leads the blood into a measuring chamber, which has ion selective electrodes (IE), the electrodes that are sensitive only to the measurement of interest. This analysis of the blood sample helps to detect medical conditions such as kidney failure, heart failure, uncontrolled diabetes, hemorrhage, chemical poisoning, a drug overdose, shock, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Doctors recommend for blood gas test if symptoms such as shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing, confusion, and nausea are witnessed.

Growth in number of patients being treated in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency departmen ts; rise in patients suffering from chronic diseases; technological advancement in blood gas & electrolyte analyzers, and increase in number of product approvals are the major factors that drive the market growth. However, complexity involved in the interpretation of blood analysis data act as a restraining factor for the market growth. Increase in investment by major medical diagnostics giants and improvement in the healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific provide growth opportunities for the market.

As blood gas and electrolyte analyzers have wide applications, they are used in a variety of medical facilities, including intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and coronary care units (CCUs). This report includes the study of number of ICUs, NICUs, and CCUs from 2016 to 2023 across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Furthermore, the report discusses about the number of these units (ICUs, NICUs, and CCUs) that do not use a point-of-care blood gas and electrolyte analyzer. In addition, the report includes market share analysis for devices and consumables by value and volume.

The study provides analysis of the blood gas analyzers and electrolyte analyzer market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market. The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis by volume helps to understand the usage of devices and consumables and prevailing opportunities in the respective market. Comprehensive analysis of key market players within the market predicts the competitive outlook of the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market.

