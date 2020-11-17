Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 have confirmed launch in India to compete in entry market

HMD Global has confirmed through Nokia’s social networks that two new brand smartphones are coming to the Indian market very soon to compete in the competitive scenario of entry models where brands like Xiaomi, Samsung. vivo, Realme and others.

Confirming the launch for November 26, the new Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4, two cheaper models from the manufacturer, will be presented with modest specifications and focus on the low price to attract consumers who cannot afford to pay or do not need a smartphone. high cost.

Without revealing more details, news such as pricing and availability are expected to emerge soon, but at least we already know the main specs for the pair that will be presented in India next week.

Nokia 2.4 adopts a 6.5 inch screen with HD + resolution screen and cinematic aspect ratio 21: 9, much higher and narrower than more traditional models with 19: 9 or 20: 9. The model It also has a 5 MP front camera and dual 13 MP and 2 MP rear cameras, in addition to being equipped with a Helio P22 chip, 2 GB of RAM with 32 GB of memory and 4,500 mAh of battery.

Nokia 3.4, on the other hand, raises the bar a bit by offering cameras with three cameras (same sensors as Nokia 2.4, but adding a wide-angle lens), in addition to arriving with a Snapdragon 460 processor, 3 GB of RAM. and 64 GB of memory. The model has a 4000mAh battery with a USB-C port and a 6.39-inch display.